Life on Google. Hi! More than a year has passed | Galima Rajput May 2022





Hi! It’s been over a year since I joined Google as a software engineer. A lot of things happened last year. So here’s another story, including an excerpt from my trip on Google so far.

PS My interview preparation routine is here.

Google: 6PS London Office Nugler Phase

It all starts with a three-week Google Technical Immersion (GTI) program. This is the first experience every new employee will experience before working on a real team. All new employees in the APAC region will fly to Singapore for an exciting three-week event. However, it has been virtualized for quite some time, courtesy of COVID. Here, you and a small Noogler team are working on a project using Google’s tools, processes, and methodologies.

After getting the Noogler hat and successfully completing the GTI, I joined the Google Cloud organization and the onboarding was virtual. It took me a while to get used to the cool Google infrastructure. To be honest, the first few weeks were very overwhelming. Still, my teammates were supportive and helped me calm down. I’m really grateful that everyone here respects Google’s values.

If you are on the same boat, take some time. Then things make sense. You will get enough time for onboarding, and everyone around you will be happy to help! Feel free to ask questions.

Noogler Googler

show time! !! Making things is always great. I still remember the joy of submitting the first change in Google’s codebase.

I worked on several backend and frontend technologies. By taking the opportunity to contribute to a wide range of projects and implementing some of the features of e2e from scratch, I was able to grow my role and learned a lot. The tech stack I used was Angular, TS for the Java server side and the frontend.

I’ve been working at home all the time, and Google helped create an environmentally-like office at home. During this time, I also received some stolen goods: D

Google India Google London

An important milestone in my trip was when I decided to switch teams and move to London.

We highly recommend forwarding on Google. Grow (: p) has plenty of help and resources, but you need to take the initiative. As they say, you are in charge of your own career at Google. Many of the reasons I support Google’s culture, its values ​​and its philosophy.

I wanted to stay in the same job, software engineering, so I didn’t have to go through all the interviews again. I have connected with several recruitment managers, all of whom have explained their roles, opportunities and current projects in the team. We had more discussions with technical leaders and team members before making a decision.

Last week I joined the Google Ads team in London. I can’t wait to explore and influence the advertising ecosystem.

thank you for reading! You can connect with me on LinkedIn and Instagram. We are happy to answer any questions you may have.

