Google’s 1st Generation Nest Hub to Get App Launcher with Latest Updates





Google is bringing some new features to the first generation Nest Hub with the latest updates. The device gets a new app launcher on the home screen. In addition, it gets a brand new Bluetooth menu. These features were already on the second generation devices last October.

According to 9to5Google, anyone who owns a first-generation Nest Hub and is enrolled in the preview program is eligible for new updates. It supports firmware version 6.20211109.1.3166212.

Google 1st Generation Nest Hub Update: Features

Once you have the latest updates, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open the app launcher.6 recent apps and next to them[すべて表示]A button is displayed. These icons are placed above the settings strip. The following 19 apps are available on drawerAssistant, Broadcast, Calendar, Contacts, Duo, Games, Netflix, News, Pandora, Podcasts, Reminders, Shopping, Spotify, Stories, Timer, Weather, YT Music, YT TV and YouTube. increase.

This update also adds a new Bluetooth menu to your home screen. The menu lists all previously paired devices. You can even pair new devices and use your display as a Bluetooth speaker. Previously, you had to configure the connection through the Google Home companion app. Another part of the firmware update is the Fuchsia version number.[システム設定]>[デバイスについて]You can view the version by navigating to.

Google is reportedly working on a redesign that includes a quick settings panel at the top of the screen. The latest firmware version includes all the new features, but some devices do not yet have the new features. In addition, nothing has been announced when the update will be publicly available.

