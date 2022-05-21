Google has detected that Spain is also spying on Predator





BarcelonaMentre l’escndol del Catalangate i el flirteig espanyol amb Pegasus encara cueja, l’espionatge s’embolica encarams. Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) has detected another spyware called Predator purchased by “government-backed attackers” in various countries, including Spain, over the past year. Specifically, the Google team has reported five zero-day vulnerabilities (programming errors or holes unknown to the manufacturer, and therefore) used to infect Android phones with malware called aliens, according to “High Reliability.” Unresolved) was found. , This will install Predator Spyware on your mobile phone. For example, activate your cell phone’s microphone to record everything on your cell phone.

Two weeks ago, on an official secret committee of Congress, a former director of CNI Passe Esteban admitted to spying on the phones of 18 Catalan independent activists, including President Pele Aragon, while Citizen Labs had 65. Victims identified and analyzed 150 mbils milliseconds. Esteban admitted that Pegasus was included in CNI’s cyber surveillance weapons, but also suggested that it wasn’t the only tool needed to infect the device, but didn’t talk about Predator.

Google’s threat analysis group also said it has purchased “government-backed” Predator entities in Armenia, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Greece, Indonesia, Madagascar and Serbia. Infecting phones with this malicious software did not take into account security issues that have not yet been fixed in the update, in addition to a valuable zero-day vulnerability that could cost millions of euros. , Utilizing a vulnerability that the manufacturer already knew. ..

Specifically, Google analysts detected three consecutive infection campaigns in August, September, and October last year that followed the same strategy using slightly different techniques. In each case, an attempt was made to break in using an email that unknowingly downloads the malware and invites the victim to click on a link that infects the phone.

Cyber ​​surveillance ecosystem

In recent weeks, Google’s Threat Analysis Group Director Shane Huntley has talked a lot about the NSO that created Pegasus, warning of the existence of a real “commercial surveillance ecosystem.” “The company has no name. It has a wide range of customers,” he said in a tweet. His group states that it is tracking the activities of more than 30 spyware marketers with “various levels of sophistication and open house” that sell vulnerabilities and malware to government-sponsored entities. “When we unveil these campaigns, we continue to work to inform the community,” TAG said.

According to Forbes, North Macedonian-born Predator Trojan horse chief Cytolocks is said to have fallen into the hands of former Israeli army Tardillian three years ago, a cyber that competes with the NSO to raise a flag. It is part of Intellexa, a spy conglomerate. Being in the European Union and complying with its regulations.

Google’s team of analysts is not the first team to discover Cytrox and Predator spies. Six months ago, Citizen Labs, the same Toronto laboratory that discovered the Catalan Gate, released a report that Predator had detected it on the iPhones of both the exiled opposition politician and the famous journalist, both Egyptians. Sounded a warning about the company.

“The private market for mercenary intelligence and surveillance is characterized by complex ownership structures, business alliances, and regular renaming,” a report from the Civil Research Institute six months ago warned. These practices “frustrate investigation, regulation and accountability” of mercenary spyware companies, he added. He equated his accounting strategy with that of “weapon merchants, money launderers, thief politicians, and corrupt officials.”

