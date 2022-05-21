Everything you know about the new HomePod model





With Apple’s discontinuation of the original HomePod last year, users were eager for a new iteration of the company’s larger smart speakers. Its mini version is slowly expanding globally, but it feels like Apple’s audio ecosystem lacks more powerful speakers.

With new rumors flying around, the company may soon announce a new HomePod. This is what we have ever known.

New HomePod design

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in May 2022 that the potential for the new HomePod is likely to remain the design people already know. Kuo described the new smart speaker, saying that there may not be much innovation in hardware design.

The original model looked great with great sound features, but it doesn’t really matter if the new model has the same design.

Another possibility for the new version has been rumored by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg for some time. Journalists say the new HomePod will be a combination of Apple TV, smart speakers and FaceTime devices.

Apple seems to be aware of this, and is developing a combination of Apple TV, HomePod, and FaceTime camera home hub devices that will be released around 2023. Will that version ultimately improve what Apple offers in the living room? only time will tell. But if the next major mod doesn’t work, it may be time for Apple to consider putting the Apple TV on the same shelf as other living room products such as the iPod HiFi and high-end HomePod.

Functions: U1 chip, Dolby Atmos, lossless support, etc.

So far, it’s unclear what features the new HomePod will have, but we can guarantee compatibility with AirPlay 2, Lossless and Dolby Atmos support, and closer integration with all Apple devices.

The product also has a U1 chip that allows you to quickly transfer songs between your iPhone and smart speakers, and is eARC compatible, so it’s convenient to use it as your main TV speaker connected to your Apple TV 4K.

Filipe Espisto on the 9to5Mac believes that the feature required for this product is true surround mode. He explains:

HomePod supports Dolby Atmos, a technology that enables 3D sound, so true surround mode takes your product to the next level of experience as a TV speaker.

Imagine having four HomePods in your living room, each acting as a separate audio channel. Or even if you had the option to set up a 5.1 surround system using a larger HomePod as a subwoofer, it would be a killer.

How much does a new HomePod cost?

If one of the reasons the original HomePod didn’t sell was Apple’s reduction of its price tag from $ 350 to $ 300, the price of the new HomePod could go from $ 100 to $ 300.

It all depends on the features and hardware provided by Apple. A new product that combines a smart speaker with an Apple TV could certainly cost close to $ 300, but Apple still sells the HomePod mini for $ 99, so the smart speaker alone could cost as much as $ 200. ..

When Apple Releases New HomePod

Last year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said the new Apple TV + HomePod will be available in 2023.

These may be different products, but analyst Ming Chi-Kuo believes the new HomePod will be available in late 2022 or early 2023.

“Apple plans to release a new version of the HomePod in 4Q22-1Q23, so there may not be much innovation in hardware design.”

wrap up

So far, these are rumors about Apple’s new iteration for smart speaker devices. Zac Hall on the 9to5Mac writes why he wants to see the new HomePod coming soon:

The larger HomePods are great for the living room, while the smaller version is great for the whole house. Hopefully, Apple found a way to get closer to the original HomePod in terms of quality, but there was no expensive price tag that limited its appeal to the masses.

Are you excited about the new generation of this product? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

