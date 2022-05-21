“Evil Dead” has added a video game to the cult classic horror franchiseExBulletin





Evil Dead, a horror franchise known for its abundance of horror (and laughter), has changed from a cult hit to a cultural phenomenon. The latest addition is a video game.

Mary-Louise Kelly, Host:

It’s one of the great cult classic horror franchises. “The Evil Dead” first appeared on the big screen in 1981. Since then, there have been sequels, TV shows, musicals, and now video games. Vincent Acovino of NPR talked with the team behind Evil Dead: The Game about how to adapt the world of classic cinema to an interactive world while keeping what fans love.

Vincent Acovino, Signature: Like many horror movies you’ve seen, it all starts with a haunted hut in the woods.

(Movie sound bite, “The Evil Dead”)

Betsy Baker: (As Linda) Hey, Scotty, anyway, what does this place look like?

Richard Demaninker: (As Scott) Well, those who rent it say it’s an old place and a bit devastated …

ACOVINO: But this wasn’t an old horror franchise. Each movie has become more bizarre and more overkill. In “Death Spirit Harawata II”, the main character Ash sits on a chair. It will break.

(Sound bite that breaks the chair)

ACOVINO: The deer’s head mounted on the wall turns to Ash and begins to laugh …

(Movie sound bite, “EVIL DEAD II”)

William Preston Robertson: (laughing as a deer’s head).

ACOVINO: … with everything else in the room-lamps, clocks. Eventually, Ash himself will also participate.

(Movie sound bite, “EVIL DEAD II”)

Bruce Campbell: (laughs as Ash Williams).

ACOVINO: It’s a series known for its horror and laughter. And composer Joseph LoDuca says the mix is ​​definitely “Evil Dead”.

JOSEPH LODUCA: The influence of The Three Stooges is very obvious, but the music plays it straight. I think that helps the absurdity of what is introduced.

(Music sound bite)

ACOVINO: He has composed the series since the first movie.

LODUCA: I was still in school at that time. For the budget we had, I was free to record in a small attic studio. I had 4 string players and others I could grab and bang. It was saliva and glue.

ACOVINO: Lo Duca has rewritten the main theme of Evil Dead: The Game. Keeping the balance between the creepy and the comics is one way the game feels like it’s come before.

(Sound bite of Joseph LoDuca’s “Main Title (FROM EVIL DEAD: THE GAME)”)

ACOVINO: It’s also important to maintain the actual voice of the series itself. Many cast members have returned to regain their role, including Bruce Campbell, who played the main character Ash in the original trilogy.

(SOUNDBITE OF GAME, “EVIL DEAD: THE GAME”)

Campbell: (As Ash Williams) I’ve been called a lot-El Jeffe, the savior of mankind, a boom stick butcher with a chainsaw hand. The truth is, I’m your everyday, charming, sturdy and handsome guy from Michigan.

CRAIG SHERMAN: Working with Bruce is a big step forward, at least for me.

ACOVINO: Craig Sherman is a game headwriter.

Sherman: When his voice entered the game, it really started to feel like an “Evil Dead” game. He changed part of the conversation because he knew the character. And he will say, you know, I feel like Ash says it this way. And, of course, I’m not going to tell Bruce Campbell what Ash should say. Because he is Ash.

(SOUNDBITE OF GAME, “EVIL DEAD: THE GAME”)

Campbell: Bad news (as Ash Williams)-We lost a fighter. Good news-it wasn’t me.

ACOVINO: The iconic Cabin in the Woods setting is back in the game, but the 3D space design is a bit different from the on-screen movie. Steve Molitz worked with the sound design team when scoring the music for the game.

STEVE MOLITZ: It’s so much fun to sit with individual files because of the wind …

(Sound bite where the wind blows)

MOLITZ: … the iconic cabin squeak in the woods …

(Wood Creeking Sound Bite)

Moritz: … swamp.

(Sound bite of swamp bubbling)

MOLITZ: If you combine them around the player and play with panning, that’s when magic happens.

(Sound bite with wind blowing, trees breaking, swamp bubbling)

ACOVINO: These sounds and the latest music tracks in the game shift and change based on what the player is experiencing.

MOLITZ: If you’re exploring, music will be more ambient drone.

(Music sound bite)

MOLITZ: When you start encountering enemies, some Deadites may appear on the hillside as you walk through the woods, but now the music suddenly swells and soars.

(Sound bite of suspend music)

ACOVINO: For Molitz and the team, the whole project is actually an exercise to stay true to what happened before it.

MOLITZ: I think players can hear all the time and passion devoted to this. It’s really a love letter to “Evil Dead” and fans.

ACOVINO: And Joseph Roduka says it’s unbelievable that his first effort was to be alive today, not only for longtime fans, but also for a new generation of fans.

LODUCA: You can’t kill it.

ACOVINO: Vincent Acovino, NPR News.

(Music sound bite)

