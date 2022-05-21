Google Message Review (2022) | Features and Issues





Strong Points

✔️ Internet available ✔️ Message archiving feature ✔️ One-tap option code copy ✔️ Excellent spam detection ✔️ Blocking feature ✔️ Share your location ✔️ End-to-end encryption

Disadvantages

❌ Minimal customization options ❌ Internet features are not completely stable

Final verdict

Google Messages is a great application with basic messaging capabilities. It is one of the apps that combines the power of SIM and the Internet.

If you switch from your iPhone, please give it a try.

specification

Service Type: Messaging Supported Platforms: Android and Web Offline: Yes Ease of Use: Pretty Easy to Use Price: $ 0 / Month

evaluation

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

how to use

The default messaging app uses the SIM network to send and receive messages, but for the same purpose it uses a feature called RCS.

How is it different from other parts?

Widely used applications such as spam protection, chat features, bubbles, quick replies, and Google Assistant support. It has its own problems, but it’s a worthwhile investment for Android users.

Send Options Google Message GIF Location and Sticker Options

Google Messages supports the long-awaited option of scheduling messages. It also supports sending the following options:

DocumentsImagesVideos (Internet) LocationStickersContactinfoGIFs Chat Function

Chat function

Chat functionality is one of the hottest options, as the app can use an internet connection for SMS and MMS. The main options for this feature are:

You can see when the message is delivered or displayed You can see when the other person started typing You can send up to 100MB of full HD images and videos

Of course, this feature has some limitations.

Message to Message: Full Support Message to Samsung Message: Limited Support to iMessage: Minimal Support

Another thing to keep in mind is that you need to check your phone number to use it, and the current number is automatically checked, so you need to check it every time you change the number.

problem

One of the problems users have noticed is that it’s difficult to find out if an app is using a SIM or the internet. If you’re using the chat feature, the chat color will be a bit darker, but it’s hard for users to see because it’s the same color theme.

Second, if your internet connection is lost, or if someone else doesn’t have a validated and supported app, no message will be sent. To send an SMS instead, you need to enable the option in your settings, but not many people know this.

Message Web Google Message Device Pairing

One of my favorite features about this app is that it provides a web message option similar to WhatsApp Web. You connect to the phone using an internet connection, but SMS and MMS are sent over the network unless both users use the chat feature.

Bubble google message chat bubble

Another fairly common option is bubbles. What is a Google Message Bubble? Bubbles enable message pop-ups for new messages. When enabled, the icon will be displayed when a new message is received.

Tap the bubble to open a larger message screen and send a message without leaving the current app.

Is it perfect? no. However, this feature is still under development and we hope to improve it.

Using the Google Assistant

The Google Assistant is integrated with Google Messages. You can ask someone to send you a message. The assistant will review the message and ask for the number if no default number has been selected for the contact.

Google Message Review: Problem

Like any other app, the app has some problems. There are many apps in Google Messages, as you can see in some other apps, each of which is described in this Google Message Review.

Internet function is unstable

As mentioned above, the chat function is unstable. It works if the user has a Google message and also if another user has a Samsung message, but iMessages doesn’t support it.

Even if third-party apps such as Textra SMS implement support, iMessage users will receive an SMS called the “message body” if they appreciate the message.

Related: Textra SMS and Google Messages

Nowhere Smart Reply Google Message Smart Reply

You may have heard of Smart Reply, an option available in all major SMS apps, including Textra SMS. Smart Reply is a one-tap quick reply that is displayed when you receive a message.

For example, the line above the “Where are you?” Keyword shows some options, such as home or work. This feature does not yet fully support all Android devices and regions.

In Australia, it used to work fine on Nokia, but because I’m on vacation, I don’t see any smart replies anywhere on my new phone.

There are few options to customize the Android 12 dynamic color theme for Google Messages

Google Messages works fine, but it doesn’t offer many options when it comes to customization. Google has implemented a dynamic color feature on Android 12, and Gbaord, Google Messages and other Google apps adjust the color of the wallpaper, but that’s it.

Related: Google messages and Samsung messages

Is it possible to replace other messengers?

Well, not yet. It lacks many of the features found in other messenger apps. Two of them are compatibility and platform support.

Google Messages cannot be installed on the iPhone and lacks some of the great options available in other apps.

Conclusion

This is for Google message reviews. We hope the reviews will help you understand Google Messages. Please let us know your opinion in the comments. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mksguide.com/google-messages-review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos