Texas family sues Apple and loudly claims Amber Alert has hurt his son’s hearing-nationwide





A Texas family is suing Apple after saying that his boy is suffering from permanent deafness when he receives an Amber Alert from the AirPods he was wearing.

The case took place two years ago, but the proceedings were filed in San Antonio this week, according to NBC News.

Carlos Gordoa and Ariani Reyes claim that their 12-year-old son was watching a movie on Netflix using his AirPod Pro earphones in combination with an iPhone, according to Reuters.

Read more: Want to call 911 to complain about Amber Alert?please do not

They said that their son, identified only as BG, was using earphones in “small amounts” and “suddenly, without warning, damaged the cochlea with a volume that tears the eardrum of BG” when an amber alert was issued. I am saying. , And caused serious hearing damage to BG. “

The story continues below the ad

Amber alerts are sent to alert people about missing or abducted children. They can be an important tool for finding children at risk.

The family said the tones sent in the alert were jarring and the boy is currently suffering from deafness, tinnitus, dizziness, nausea and dizziness and needs to wear a hearing aid.

According to NBC, “AirPods do not automatically reduce, control, limit, or increase the amount of notifications or alerts to safe levels that cause emissions.”

The proceedings also point out several online threads where people complain about loud AirPod Pro notifications.

The story continues below the ad

On Apple’s support page, nearly 1,000 users share concerns about this issue in a user-created thread titled “AirPods notifications are very loud, but other sounds aren’t.”

Apple has not publicly addressed the number of proceedings and complaints.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

