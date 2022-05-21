Google will not shut down your legacy G suite account after all





Google has finally launched a solution for people with “legacy” GSuite Google accounts. Google withdrew altogether after first threatening to shut down its free G Suite account if users didn’t start paying for the service. If the user jumps over some sign-up hoops, Google will allow accounts up to the age of 16 to continue working. You can also keep your email address.

So far, if you haven’t followed, Google has a custom domain user account service. It is now called “Google Workspace” and was formerly known as “G Suite” and “Google Apps”. This service is mostly a regular Google account and you can use email ending with a custom domain name instead of “@ gmail.com”. Today, this service is targeted at businesses and costs money every month, but this was not always the case. From 2006 to 2012, Google accounts for custom domains were free and marketed to families as a geeky way to get an online Google ID.

In January, some Google bean counters noticed that many years of users in this small group were technically using paid services for free, and apparently decided that this was unacceptable. In January, Google posted an announcement declaring these people “legacy G-suite users,” basically saying “account payments or loss.” These users registered for a free Google service and stored the data for 16 years, but there were no signs of being charged. Google has taken user data for more than a decade as hostages and instructed users to start paying for Workspace business or face account shutdown.

A week later, after an unavoidable public protest, Google vaguely said it would forgive a bit and eventually offer “an option to move paid content and most data outside of Google Workspace to a free option.” It is a very disturbing statement to say that we can retain “most of the data” that we have accumulated for 16 years. Google’s details in January were that “this new option does not include premium features such as custom email.” So you need to stop hosting your email on Google and probably go through some wild Google accounts. Conversion process. After that, these users anxiously flutter in the wind for six months, without details.

How to save a free GSuite account

In May, Google finally told these users what would happen to their accounts. The new support page states, “Individuals and families using their accounts for non-commercial purposes can continue to use the GSuite Legacy Free Edition to opt out of migration to Google Workspace.” A link to that can be found in the GSuite admin panel. You need to make sure that your G Suite account is for personal use, not for business use. This is because companies still have to pay for Workspace. If you’ve already succumbed to Google’s will for the January announcement and started paying for Workspace, Google says you’ll need to contact support.

The biggest news from this latest announcement is that Google opposed stealing people’s custom email. The second support page states, “You can continue to use your custom domain with Gmail to maintain access to free Google services such as Google Drive and Google Meet, and retain your purchases and data.” I am. If you click on the “Self-migration” screen before the deadline, your account doesn’t seem to change.

The deadline for opting out of account shutdown has changed several times now, but is June 27, 2022. If you do not complete this opt-out by June 27, you will be automatically charged for Workspace. If you do not register your card and do not opt ​​out, your account will be suspended and shut down on August 1.

Auto-registering and billing without explicit user consent is one of the wildest parts of the story. If you don’t follow the tech news scene closely, you’re likely to be unaware that this is coming, and you’ll find that you’re suddenly billed without your consent, or your Google account suddenly stops working.

Playing such a game is a strange decision for a company whose main pillar of business is to convince users to store huge amounts of data on their servers. At least it came to a reasonable conclusion.

This story originally appeared on Ars Technica.

