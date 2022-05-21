Apples VR headset gets closer to real reality





Goodbye iPod, Hello Eyes Pod. According to a report by Bloombergs Mark Gurman, Apple has installed a new Apple VR headset on the board. Such products have been rumored for some time and are reported to have been developed by Apple since 2015. We still don’t know much about what it looks like or about its features. Apple headsets can take weeks, months, or even years to come, but the point is that the device actually looks like it’s there.

Entry into virtual reality hardware has been controversial internally, with opposition and disagreements among Apple Brass, including former Apple design chief Jony Ive. Future headsets will use both virtual reality and augmented reality technologies, and Apple will someday announce AR-only glasses, but not too far away.

When a headset comes out, it can shake the wearable VR ecosystem. Today, the space is dominated by Metas Oculus goggles. Meta made a fuss about its Metaverse marketing and pitched us into the dazzling future of cyberpunk. Still, Metas was fully committed to AR and VR ambitions, all the while spending $ 10 billion on Metaverse.

But when Apple releases Thing, it’s usually a big deal. And this will be the first truly new Apple iThing since the Apple Watch. It certainly seems to set up a showdown between mega-consumer tech companies, and Apple and Meta are head-to-head to seduce people into their VR vision. Maybe they can fight it with Beatsaber.

Here’s what else happened this week:

Qualcomm gets some new guts

On Friday, the American tech giant announced several new chipsets that should soon be available on Android phones near you. Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a slight enhancement to Snapdragon 8 currently found in many premium Android handset. According to Qualcomm, the plus version is 10% faster and 30% more power efficient than older chips. Another new chip from Qualcomms is the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, which replaces the Snapdragon 700 chip on middle-tier phones. This time, Qualcomm’s former Snapdragon partner Samsung will not manufacture the chips.

Lego your laptop

Framework, a company that manufactures laptops that respect the right to repair, has begun the second round of ultra-repairable laptops. Computers are designed with tinkering in mind. They are easy to customize, disassemble, and insert new parts. The first batch of laptops will ship in July, but all seem to be sold out now. According to the framework, the next shipment is scheduled for August of this year. David Pierce of The Verge has a good talk about how Frameworks hardware fits into the movement of modular gadgets.

Speaking of repairability

RTR building fails

The California repair rights bill died on Thursday at the State Senate. If it had been passed, the law would have been one of the first in the United States to force device makers to make repairs easier for those who buy the product. The law required companies to provide repair manuals, parts, and tools for use on their devices.

Advocate CALPIRG has issued a statement condemning the bill’s failure due to pressure from tech makers. SB 983 saves $ 4.3 billion annually in electronics spending in California homes and may have helped Californians reduce toxic e-waste, says CALPIRG advocate Sander Kushen. Stated in a statement. Instead, intense lobbying by industry groups helped kill the bill.

Further OK, Google

Research firm Canalys released a report this week showing that Google is the fifth largest smartphone maker in the United States after Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and TCL. Google currently holds 3 percent of the country’s smartphone market. It doesn’t sound that big, but as Android police have pointed out, Pixels had almost four times the market share it had a year ago.

get on

May is National Bicycle Month, but is there a great time to talk about cycling and electric bikes? In this week’s Gadget Lab podcast, WIRED review editor and bike expert Adrienne So will join the show and show you how to spin the wheels.

