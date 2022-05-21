Robotaxis looks like a short-term best bet for self-driving cars





Apollo Robotaxi will run at Shougang Park when Baidu launches China’s first unmanned taxi service in Beijing, China on May 2, 2021.

Visual China Group | Getty Images

For years, Alphabet’s Waymo and other leaders have promised self-driving cars right there. But that future hasn’t arrived yet. Why not?

“In a nutshell, it’s complexity,” said James Peng, CEO and co-founder of self-driving car company Pony.ai. “Every time there is a technological advance, there are challenges. There are AI, high-speed computer chips, sensors. If all the parts are combined smoothly, everything can be solved. 99.9% is not enough to complete the technology. is not.”

“The nirvana of self-driving cars is 10 years away,” said Michael Dunne, CEO of automotive technology consultancy ZoZoGo, despite saving lives, fighting climate change and promising cost-effective driving. I am saying. “It’s not impossible to get there, but even cutting-edge technology isn’t there yet, and it’s mainly used in limited areas where things can be predicted. We’re far from universal acceptance. increase.”

Not only that, he said, “Business models are a bigger challenge than technology.”

Self-driving cars without steering wheels or brake pedals are slow to scale and are considered new by many. Additional road tests are required to resolve the technical glitches. Regulations permitting self-driving cars are still evolving by city, state and country. Over $ 100,000 high price tags for AV-powered cars are a drawback of individual purchases for most buyers. Commercialization is still underway. Safety concerns remain, especially after multiple incidents in March 2018 in Tempe, Arizona, where one of Uber’s vehicles collided and Tesla was driven in self-driving mode.

Still, market leaders are making big bets on smarter transportation technologies, testing their feasibility, and automating to drive better than humans in all kinds of weather and unpredictable situations. We have recorded thousands of miles to train our driving algorithms and AI sensors. Startups such as technology giants, automakers, GM Cruises, Weimo and Baidu have been in billions of dollars in this emerging market ready to reach 12% of global new car registrations by 2030. Has invested in research and development. We are working on its semi-autonomous autopilot and self-driving system.

Robotaxi, a promising future for robot delivery

After a decade and some bumpy start, robotaxis, robot-driven deliveries, and autonomous trucks have emerged as the most promising money-makers on the market.

Professor Eric Gordon of the University of Michigan focuses on entrepreneurship and technology. He envisions urban roads without accidents, horns, traffic jams, and lanes dedicated to self-driving cars.

In this next phase of passenger and road testing, technical complexity is increasing, prolonging social awareness and acceptance issues, as well as unpredictable traffic patterns and meteorological factors such as fog and rain.

Dong Wei, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Beijing’s Baidu Intelligent Driving Business Group, said:

Paid passenger fares on fully unmanned Robotaxi could be the next step towards the commercial development of this transformative market.

Ranked 10th on the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, Pony.ai has led the industry by launching a public billing robotaxi in China with Baidu in Beijing. Both companies began charging for Robotaxi services in Beijing last November. At Robotaxi Service, a safe driver monitors your ride. In addition, Pony.ai will launch a paid taxi service with 100 AVs as a traditional taxi in the Nansha district of Guangzhou in May this year. Both are testing AV and Robotaxi in the United States, but Pony.ai’s unmanned test was interrupted in California after the vehicle collided with Fremont’s lane dividers and road signs.

China is targeting smart transportation as a country’s growth strategy and has designated several sections of major cities for testing. “If you’re looking for the best place to test autonomous driving, it’s hard to beat China with that ambition,” Dan said.

The Chinese and US markets are developing closely in parallel, but given the intensifying competition for innovation between the US and China and the restrictions on cross-border investment, one of the plausible scenarios is “two global ecos.” Systems, one led by China and the other led by the United States, with their respective systems and governments. ” “China does not want US companies to vacuum their data, and Chinese testing in the US faces the same problem. Chinese AV companies may maintain research and development in the US, Expand to China for China. “

In the United States, industry leaders Waymo and Cruise will soon launch their own paid unmanned robotaxi in San Francisco after a few months of test rides with employees. In addition, Waymo plans to expand paid unmanned rides to downtown Phoenix in late 2018 after pilots to pay customers in suburban Chandler.

Argo AI will start unmanned driving in Miami and Austin.

Courtesy: Argo AI

Backed by Ford and VW, Argo-AI has begun operating autonomous test vehicles in Miami, Texas and Austin, moving around its employees without a human safety driver. Argo is testing autonomous driving technology on the streets of eight cities in the United States and Europe, with passengers in Miami Beach, Florida using human safety drivers through Lyft’s ride-sharing network on some vehicles. I am. Lyft owns about 2.5% of the company.

Amazon-acquired startup Zoox is custom-testing cube-like robotaxis in the Bay Area, Seattle, and Las Vegas without first charging for a ride.

Billions of bets on US and Asian cars, tech giants

Following the opportunity, AV technology companies’ equity funding exceeded $ 12 billion in 2021 and increased by more than 50% from 2020, according to CB Insights. U.S. funding is dominated by Waymo, which includes more than $ 5.5 billion, including Alphabet, and Cruise, which is backed by $ 10 billion from GM, Honda, and other investors, and $ 5 billion from GM Financial. It has been. Co-founded in 2016 by former Baidu AV lead developer Peng, Pony.ai has raised $ 1.1 billion, including a $ 400 million investment from Toyota.

AV space start-ups are piggybacking on major automakers and ride hailing services founded in 2021 through a joint venture with Hyundai and a pilot with Lyft. After Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick advertised autonomous driving as a priority, Uber sold its autonomous driving unit, Advanced Technologies Group, to Aurora Innovation. Invested by Amazon, Hyundai, venture companies Sequoia Capital and Gray Rock, Aurora is working to launch a commercial robot truck system by late 2023, followed by the Robotaxi project.

Several other market segments have been isolated as differentiators by the companies developing commercial robotaxis. Baidu aims to diversify from the core of search and advertising, supplying the “brain” of Apollo Go AV to China’s Robobus and other means of transportation, and providing automakers with Apollo autonomous driving solutions. According to a Baidu spokeswoman, the five-year Apollo Go monthly fare is comparable to the labor costs of drivers for ride-hailing services in major cities in China. The company also sells advanced road traffic solutions with projects in 34 cities in China to improve traffic conditions, traffic safety and air quality. Baidu is also working with Geely, the Chinese owner of Volvo, to fund the intelligent electric vehicle business JIDU and mass-produce robot cars to be launched in 2023.

Robo car production is expensive, but is being pursued as another strategy for commercializing the market. Cruise has partnered with GM and Honda to mass-produce Origin, an all-electric self-driving shared vehicle that will be available from GM’s Factory Zero assembly plant in Detroit within a few years. Amazon-owned Zoox has built and gradually rolled out dozens of bespoke electric autonomous robotaxis at its Fremont factory. Waymo is expanding the current ride hail fleet of the Detroit-manufactured I-Pacers and Chrysler Pacifica hybrids and working with Chinese carmaker Geely in the coming years to make an all-electric dedicated AV for US roads. Equipped with. Pony.ai recently announced a 6th generation autonomous driving system. It is equipped with a 7-seater Toyota Sienna model and is expected to begin road testing in China this year using a robot axle in 2023.

Robotic delivery services are also emerging as a viable path to commercial scale and profitability. Cruise is partnering with Wal-Mart in the Phoenix region to deliver groceries and plans to expand its service nationwide, said Gilwest, Chief Operating Officer of Cruise. Nuro, a Silicon Valley robotics startup in autonomous delivery, is piloting bot services to Walmart and Kroger customers in several cities and recently added Seven-Eleven customers to MountainView. Uber began piloting food delivery by sidewalk robots and self-driving cars in Los Angeles this month.

For Zoox, providing Amazon with last mile delivery from the shuttle is a possible scenario. Jesse Levinson, CTO and co-founder of Zoox, said: “Our business model is to charge people for the ride. The biggest cost of ride-sharing vehicles is the driver. These fares can amortize the cost of the vehicle in 5 years.”

It may seem counterintuitive, but AV long-distance truck space is probably the fastest moving in this evolving market. Jim Shineman, founding managing partner of Maven Ventures and early investor in Cruise, said Embark Truck and other AV trucking companies will support the $ 1 trillion market in a variety of ways. “Not only can we significantly reduce freight costs, which continue to be important in a world of supply chain problems and inflation, but we can also help the labor shortage of long-haul trucks and make them environmentally friendly,” Shine said. Mr. Mann said. He said. “A major victory for all and the planet,” he added.

One newcomer is Pittsburgh-based Locomation, a hybrid semi-autonomous technology for a two-truck convoy, where the driver of the preceding vehicle monitors the ride and the other rests off duty on the following truck. increase. “With freight demand and driver shortage trucks, this helps solve the problem,” said Cetin Mericli, co-founder of Locomation, who is testing with three national truck customers. rice field. Drivers keep trucks running more often and speed up deliveries. ” “In a very 2020 way, our first autonomous delivery was a trailer full of TP.”

