U.S. Senator Aims to Dismantle Google and Metas Advertising Division: Industry Reacts





A bill on competition and transparency in digital advertising law, introduced by a bipartisan parliamentary group focused on antitrust issues, is about to destroy a walled garden. If passed, Google and Meta will be forced to dissolve the multi-billion dollar advertising sector. Drum surveys top advertising and media leaders on how the bill can send a shockwave across the industry.

Domino that fell first?

The implications of passing this bill go beyond what is obvious to Google and Meta. [and others] In particular, this is the fact that it will be a truly bipartisan law on very important economic topics. This paves the way for other antitrust laws on related topics such as privacy and app stores, which are hot topics. In other words, this can represent a significant first domino fall and, therefore, can have a significant impact on the additional legal action that will be passed in the near future.

On the other hand, this would theoretically open up more opportunities for other players in the advertising space, but don’t expect to feel the impact right away.Google, meta [and others] In reality, it will take a long time to fight this fiercely and have enough oxygen to create a viable scale for the alternative ecosystem. Keep watching brands and publishers investing in their alternatives. This is already beginning to be widespread. -Cory Munchbach, President and Chief Operating Officer of BlueConic

The bill aims to be more transparent, but instead forces major players such as Facebook and Google to split the entity into smaller companies below the bill’s revenue threshold. If it passes, the bill will be the first of many bills aimed at revealing how the hands of billions of dollars of advertising will change. There are regulations on markets and exchanges, and this is the beginning of regulations in the digital advertising industry. However, due to the speed and complexity of ad exchange, it is difficult to predict the implications of legislation. -Matte Gray, Global Vice President of Tealium Partnership

Competition, supercharging

If Google is forced to sell some of its ad tech business units, it will bold some of its biggest advertising competitors below the $ 20 billion threshold, such as Microsoft and The Trade Desk Yahoo. Actively to take advantage of open windows. The dissolution will also initiate venture capital interest in ad tech, underpin ad tech stock prices and increase industry M & A. This is almost in balance with the current slowdown we are starting to see.

To stay ahead of regulation, large “full-stack” companies such as Yahoo, Amazon, and Comcast may all be looking for buyers of different components, perhaps relatively some of those components. It’s cheap. Given past assessments, I think sell-side components will be sold first. These companies need to rethink Value Prop because they have to sell these components. [which will] Slow them down. [Meanwhile] “Pure play” ad tech companies such as The Trade Desk, Magnate, Pubmatic and Criteo may benefit because they can simply stay on the course.

From a privacy perspective, Google doesn’t care too much about the content of the advertising ecosystem and predicts that cookies and other identities will be deprecated faster. The Private Lives will be ugly as Google begins to act like Apple. -U of Digital’s manager partner, Shiv Gupta

New restrictions on access to data

If this law advances, it can have several different consequences. Some are obvious and some are not. It may seem obvious, but the revenue that stayed within Google’s four walls will be diverted to other global exchanges. This can be good news for publishers and advertisers in the long run as it reduces concentration risk, intensifies competition and eliminates stakeholder competition.

It may not be obvious to the person who created the law, but if Google withdraws from the supply side of the business, many Google-led device ID and cookie replacement technologies may not work properly or at all. There is less possibility of addressing and advertiser campaigns. Small publishers can also suffer losses, reducing the self-service options available between competing exchanges. -Verve Group Marketplace, Senior Vice President, Aviran Edery

In general, the industry will benefit from intensifying competition and strict restrictions on self-priority. It can affect the availability of data. However, it is not clear what the impact will be. This is highlighted by Google’s comment that if the bill is passed, it will have a negative impact on privacy, and the IAB’s criticism that “the market will lose the scale and accuracy that the Internet offers.” -Arielle Garcia, Chief Privacy Officer, UM Worldwide

From streaming to weather forecasts to news, data is absolutely necessary to deliver a truly relevant experience for consumers. It is the backbone of understanding and context. But consumers should have the option to drive it. In a world where data and transparency are cross-shaped, consumers have little choice as to where and how to use their data. This can be very volatile if a single company represents both the buyer and seller of the ad. -Clover CEO Brian Mandelbaum

For more information, sign up for The Drums’ Daily US Newsletter here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedrum.com/news/2022/05/20/us-senators-aim-break-up-google-and-meta-s-ad-divisions-the-industry-reacts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos