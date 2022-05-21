



A common question among tech industry leaders is what ensures that the CEO is ready to make the best decisions for products, consumers, and their employees.

Michael Koch, a tech rebel and CEO of Hub Konnect, believes he knows the answer. To be a leader and pioneering CEO in the technology industry, Koch must develop his own biological performance to make decisions that will generate real impact technology and artificial intelligence. I don’t think it will. But what is body hacking, and how does Koch use it to improve himself and the tech industry?

What does Biohacking mean?

Biohacking is a relatively recent term that refers to the process of changing and adjusting lifestyle and health choices to improve and enhance key areas of human performance. This procedure is often adopted by athletes who make deliberate health decisions to optimize performance in a particular sport. However, bio-hacking isn’t just for people who are trying to improve their physical performance. Bio-hacking can also be used to ensure mental performance. In this way, individuals change their health and lifestyle choices to take into account their mental strength and aptitude.

Michael Koch, a modest lifestyle for success

Michael Koch is known in the technology industry as one of the most visionary CEOs of artificial intelligence, paving the way for the future of Web 4.0. HubKonnect is his fifth company as CEO. The company is an AI data-driven platform for local store marketing, using AI for some of the largest retailers. Despite being in an evolving field that is still accelerating, Koch has played a key role in breaking the crossroads between AI, machine learning and new consumer data through award-winning technology companies. .. Koch set out to use HubKonnect to change the outlook for technology and the public’s view of technology.

Koch has worked with the world’s largest companies such as McDonalds, IBM, Visa, Nike, P & G, Meta and Dunkin to accelerate the capabilities of technology, data and artificial intelligence. He created the QSRAIR research Lab, which has become a think tank for the evolution of AI and Web 4.0.

It takes a lot of sacrifices from Michael to make sure that his entire business is consistently on the right track and that it can continue to innovate. This is reflected in his daily routine at 4am. Koch begins drinking black coffee as fast as 15 hours and has an early morning idea session. There is time and space to solve some of the most complex problems you face that day. Next is early morning training. He focuses on strengthening his strength so that he can function at the tempo needed by the Global CEO. His work involves meeting clients from all over the world, so this early time gives him enough time to interact with many clients based in Europe and Asia, and his rigorous routine is Give him the energy to work his legendary 18-hour day.

Koch states that I believe that the human body and brain are the next platforms. While continuing to build HubKonnect as a permanent AI local marketing technology, I use all available resources to enable myself to be the most cognitive and always the most sensitive to create the future. I am. From 4am wake-ups, cold baths, 20 hours of fasting daily, rigorous strength training, meditation and prayer, you’ll get only the best foods that promote cognitive function to optimize your sleep. Cox Day is not for the weak. Koch believes that this level of focus and clarity is the only way to make history by building the next version of the Internet, the AI-driven version of Web 4.0. Koch, I’m not a believer in balance. For my success as an entrepreneur, I believe in obsession. It’s an obsession and passion for what you’re doing, who you’re working with, and who you’re doing for.

Koch quotes the famous boxer Marvin Hagie when asked why he isn’t living a luxurious life. With Cox’s success, he deliberately builds his day and environment, ensuring that it is never satisfying, and consistently keeping the edge sharp by pushing biological limits. His simple living arrangements are of great interest. Koch thinks about the evolution of AI and includes only the basics needed to focus, work, recover and continue to create time and space to continue building HubKonnect to $ 1 billion. It states that it intentionally creates a minimally simple environment. society. Simplicity frees up space, so I can think big and build the future, Koch says.

Koch understands that his daily protocol is not suitable for everyone, but with the passion needed to live this innovation lifestyle and lead the future of artificial intelligence and Web4. I am proud of my discipline.

Final idea

Becoming a Top Technology CEO requires a diverse skill set, which requires a vast amount of talent, vision, passion, resilience, grit, and key strengths. Michael Koch is a visionary CEO who puts innovation, Hubkonnect, clients, and employees first, lives the lifestyle of performance and innovation, and always does his best to capture the moment. This level of commitment and sacrifice is why his company, HubKonnect, has become an IT company in Silicon Valley, gaining an edge in the highly competitive industry of AI and machine learning.

