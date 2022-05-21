Be vigilant! Google Chat protects you this way





Google has extended the warning banner feature to Google Chat to curb phishing and malware attacks. This is how it works.

Google Chat protects you from hackers! Google has announced that Google Chat will now display warning notifications about possible phishing and malware attacks. This tweak to the Google Chat app is the latest attempt to combat phishing attacks and other forms of hacking attempts.

“Google Chat displays banners warning of phishing and malware messages from users with personal Google accounts,” Google said in a blog post. Google added that these warning banners, which help protect users from malicious attackers and keep their data safe, are already available in Gmail and Google Drive. Google Chat has recently replaced Hangouts as a messaging tool with new protection tools. Also read: Are these apps banned from iPhone and Android phones?Delete now

Read also: Looking for a smartphone? Click here to see the mobile finder.

In Gmail, these warning banners appear when a user replies to an email from outside your organization to inform them of the authenticity of the email or the sender. However, Android warning banners are now displayed when new messages are received from external recipients. However, the organization’s administrator can turn these specific warning labels on or off for each organization.Read also: Forget the internet and here’s a way to use google maps offline

Recently, at the 2022 I / O Developers Conference, Google discussed some security measures implemented to make users more secure. This includes warnings about potential security issues and recommendations for fixing them. In addition to these, Google has also introduced other plans for security measures, such as enhanced two-step verification, ad customization, and other data security. This gives users more control over how their applications use the data.

Google has announced that this new feature of warning banners for phishing attacks and potential malware will be rolled out to all users over the next few weeks after May 19, 2022. This feature is available to all Google Workspace customers and traditional GSuite Basic and Business users. In addition to these, users with personal Google accounts can also take advantage of this latest feature.

In addition to security features, Google has also released a second beta version of the Android 13 operating system. This offers a number of new features and user control options. In addition, there are updates on privacy and security aspects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.hindustantimes.com/tech/news/stay-alert-google-chats-will-now-protect-you-this-way-71653141765344.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos