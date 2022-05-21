Evans widens the lead and Ogier and Robe get into trouble again





Overnight pacesetter Evans, after winning the Days Opening Stage, slightly outperformed championship leader Rovanpera to accommodate Rovanpera’s filling the gap of up to 10.2 seconds.

Evans then established his authority in the morning, winning the final stage of the loop and leading Rovanperä by 18.4 seconds.

Takamoto Katsuta made Hyundai’s Dani Sordo jump to 3rd place overall, and the rest of the podium battle intensified. Toyota drivers secured a provisional top three lockout for the Japanese mark and ended the loop 1 minute 19.7 seconds behind Evans, but 3.5 seconds before Sold.

Going back further, nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb and eight-time champion Sebastien Ogier returned to the fight after retiring from the stage on Friday, but both faced problems.

Loeb suffered a power loss from Ford Puma on stage 11, resulting in the French finishing their second rally in two days. His longtime rival, Ogier, also ran into a problem on the same stage, crashing into a bank and standing on the beach on a hillside.

Kalle Rovanper, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo: Toyota Racing

The rainy, cloudy and humid conditions welcomed the crew for the start of the longest day of the rally, which features approximately 165 kilometers.

Evans, equipped with fresh rubber, started the morning in a great way when Welshman defeated Rovanpera in 1.3 seconds and entered the rally’s fifth stage victory.

Rovanpera admitted that it wasn’t clean enough in some places and was hampered by the extra weight carrying the second spare wheel, so it was enough to extend the overnight lead to 14.9 seconds. Katsuta took a considerable amount of time from Sold, so he was third.

After Robe and Craig Breen made the bad decision to run two hard tires on the front axle, they struggled on slippery gravel roads, which turned out to be a difficult stage for M-Sports.

M-Sport’s Pierre-Louis Loubet also had a hard time buying, so he lost time in half-spin. Meanwhile, teammate Gus Greensmith was hit by a third puncture at the event when the front light came off the rim. Greensmith lost 59 and changed wheels to drop Brit from 5th to 8th overall.

Stage 11 provided a lot of drama, seeing Loeb lose a lot of engine power and pulling to perform a reset, but couldn’t fix the problem and his day ended early.

After a while, Ogier cut the bank and lost control of his GR Yaris at speed before resting on the beach in an unstable manner at the edge of the road. After the car recovered after the Rally1 field passed, he finally reached the stage finish.

M-Sports Adrien Fourmaux was hit by a spin as it began to rain, but fortunately he was able to continue.

At the sharp end, Rovanperä won the stage, stealing 4.7 seconds from Evans’ lead. Katsuta continued to bite the Sold in the battle for 3rd place.

Evans responded instantly on Stage 12, the longest stage 12 of the rally at 37.24km, taking full advantage of the tires over Rovanpera and returning the lead to a healthy margin.

Katsuta made Soldo jump to 3rd place. Soldo couldn’t keep up with the pace of the three front Toyotas.

Thierry Neuville, Martijn Wydaeghe, Hyundai World Rally Team Hyundai i20 N Rally1

Photo: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport

A powerful run from Thierry Neuville helped the Belgians jump the Louve and finish the loop in 5th place overall. Breen reached the seventh noon service ahead of Greensmith and Ott Tänak, who had drifted more than four minutes after two punctures on Friday.

The rally will continue this afternoon with four more stages.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motorsport.com/wrc/news/wrc-portugal-evans-extends-lead-over-rovanpera-ogier-and-loeb-hit-trouble-again/10308058/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos