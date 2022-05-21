Farmers Edge Announces Resignation of Chief Technology Officer





Winnipeg, Manitoba-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Farmers Edge (Farmers Edge or Company) (TSX: FDGE), a world leader in digital agriculture, announced today as Chief Technology Officer Ron on May 31. Announced the resignation of Mr. Osborn. , 2022.

Osborne joined Farmers Edge in 2014 to defend a culture of continuous innovation. Under his leadership, the company has made significant technological advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning, attracting top-notch engineers, accelerating development, launching next-generation digital tools, future growth and success. Established an appropriate technical foundation for. Osborne will continue to be involved as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition.

We thank Ron for his outstanding leadership, relentless dedication, and his extraordinary contribution to the company over the last eight years. The progress of our technology was amazing. He has a unique combination of talent, expertise, deep industry knowledge, and a true passion for agriculture. He is honored to work with Ron and help Farmers Edge pave the way for global leadership. Wade Barnes, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Farmers Edge, hopes that all his future efforts will be successful.

Ron Osborne shared his thoughts: Ive had a very fulfilling career at Farmers Edge. It is an honor and privilege to lead a team of highly talented individuals who are determined to go far beyond industry standards to transform data into intelligence and provide disruptive technology. We are very pleased to have helped Farmers Edge move into an exciting state of its technological evolution. We are confident that this team will develop cutting-edge innovations to further develop the great work we have done together and strengthen the leadership of the company in the industry.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge is a world leader in digital agriculture, revolutionizing the industry with a broad portfolio of unique innovations across hardware, software and services. Equipped with a unique combination of connected field sensors, artificial intelligence, big data analytics and agricultural expertise, the company’s digital platform transforms data into action and intelligent insights to value all stakeholders in the agroecosystem. Offers. Farmers Edge’s disruptive technology accelerates digital adoption on and off the farm, protects global resources and guarantees sustainable food production for a rapidly growing population. For more information, please visit www.farmersedge.ca and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

