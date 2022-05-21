Unpacking the Pixel 6a allows you to see your fingerprint unlock first [Video]





Google won’t sell the Pixel 6a for the next two months, but the official unpacking video gives you an easy glimpse of the fingerprint sensor under the display. The actual box contains a pretty interesting Tensor brand.

This “Unpacking and Hands-on for Pixel 6a” is from a private video (via Reddit) uploaded by Google Retail Training France. Like the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the package is very slim because it doesn’t have the included power adapter. However, when viewed from a distance, the sides of the box do not appear to be accented to match the color obtained. (This loss of whims is probably a cost-cutting measure for the A-series.)

The only protective film is just a sheet on the display facing you, with the back undecorated when you lift the lid. Below the phone is a UBC-C cable and a quick switch adapter (USB-A to USB-C dongle). The “Quick Start Guide” and warranty brochure are housed in a box that integrates the SIM removal tool. Stored together with sleeves.

Interestingly, this container shows “Pixel 6a” and “Google Tensor” in the graphic representation of the chip. (It’s unclear if it’s the same one found in the Google Store.) The company wants people to know what’s powering the phone.

Another interesting part of this unpacking is a demo of the fingerprint sensor under the 1:56 display (the video embedded below is queued at that moment). According to Google, the Pixel 6a uses different components than the 6 and 6 Pro, and we first checked before launch. It looks fast enough and hopefully withstands all conditions.

The Pixel Launchers At a Glance widget shows that this video was shot on Tuesday, April 26th. It shows a slim bar that houses the Sage and Charcoal models, as well as the 12.2MP dual pixel wide camera and 12MP ultra wide camera. The “3D thermoformed composite back” and the camera bar already have some fingerprints and other stains.

Details of Pixel 6a:

