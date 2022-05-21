Supply side: The key to supply chain innovation for better customer service





According to David Guggina, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Automation at Walmart US, Walmart, a leader in supply chain innovation and more than 40 years of experience with its major competitor Amazon, remains in consumer demand. Satisfying is an issue.

Wal-Mart continues to innovate in its supply chain and transportation segments, as well as store operations, he said.

We are recreating work for our peers [employees] In a presentation at the Plug & Play Expo event in Bentonville on April 26, Guggina uses technology to increase efficiency, reduce friction and reduce delivery times to stores. Said as.

Wal-Mart is working towards a fully automated supply chain that includes in-warehouse robotics and scanners, handling repetitive tasks such as palletizing cargo for stores and accurate counting of inbound and outbound inventory. Said that.

According to Gugina, Wal-Mart also uses Mobius, an in-house-built innovation. Mobius is a digital clone of the supply chain that allows Wal-Mart to simulate the movement of goods in each section of the journey. Wal-Mart said he could use digital clones to test technology applications without disrupting the supply chain. He said Wal-Mart is an excellent tool to help deploy capital better towards streamlining the supply chain.

According to Guggina, smart pallets can be used to replenish shelves faster and improve shelf inventory, which has been a challenge during a prolonged pandemic. One example is bolt-on technology, such as a robotic arm, where a trailer is quickly unloaded and a high-resolution scanner loads the load onto a conveyor that tracks inventory sent downstream. The sophisticated pallet system is fully loaded by aisle and departmental case stacking robots when the store receives it for more accessible failures.

He said the consequences of many supply chain innovations underway are designed to better serve customers. The grocery fulfillment center is highly automated with robotics and technology that can withstand the low temperatures of the cold chain. Automation reduces delivery times to stores and expands the freshness window. Guggina also talked about the partnership with Platform Science. This brings new transparency and connectivity tools to 12,000 truck drivers. Technical applications help drivers schedule and communicate while on the go.

We are solving some incredibly big problems, and we can’t solve them alone, Gugina said.

Jake Fields, co-founder of San Diego-based technology / fleet management startup Platform Science, said his path crossed Wal-Mart three years ago. He chose to stop by the Plug and Play event at the Crystal Bridges American Art Museum in the spring of 2019. Plug and Play is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm with offices in Bentonville, supply chain, sustainability and health. Fields said he attended another event in Alabama the day before and stopped by Bentonville to pitch in Plug and Play in 2019.

He left the building and headed to the airport after discussing techniques for linking truck drivers to their home base, delivery routes, weather, and other relevant information. Before arriving at the airport, his phone rang. A Plug and Play rep was at the other end and told him that Wal-Mart wanted a meeting to discuss technology further.

According to Fields, I turned around and met Joe Metzger, head of Wal-Mart’s supply chain. He was in the room listening to my pitch. Wal-Mart was looking for this technology in his driver fleet, he said. The company has begun developing technical applications, and Platform Science has been able to help them complete it quickly.

According to Fields, Platform Science has already signed a deal with truck company Schneider National and is using technology that allows drivers to see what’s going on in their day. Scott Donahue, Vice President of Innovation and Automation at Walmart US, said retailers want to provide drivers with a better experience. We always needed to get a better idea of ​​where there are about 12,000 truck drivers. An important need was to inform the store of the expected time for truck delivery each day in order to schedule staff accordingly.

According to Donahue, Wal-Mart started using the application, but needed some help to deploy it across its vast network. He said that by working with Fields, Wal-Mart was able to deploy its application to the platform science infrastructure.

They were small and messy startups, so they allowed us to customize and work with them on projects. We had direct access to the CEO and were able to quickly pivot when needed, said Donahue.

Last year, Wal-Mart piloted the technology to 12,000 dedicated truck drivers and 65 locations at the same time. When the technology was fully deployed, the driver’s net promoter score (satisfaction) increased from 20 to 95, dramatically increasing the benefits. The driver’s experience has improved and the store now knows exactly when the truck will arrive, allowing staff to schedule. This allows fresh ingredients to flow quickly from the back door to the shelves.

The technical partnership with Platform Science has been so successful that Wal-Mart is now expanding it through various carrier partners to all packages that retailers move to ship 50,000 times a day. increase. Donahue said the partnership with Platform Science continues to grow and Wal-Mart can also benefit from future lessons and best-in-class practices shared by its partners.

According to the two companies’ previous earnings reports, most of Wal-Mart’s capital investment has led to about $ 17 billion in supply chain innovations this year, focusing on automation and customer-facing initiatives and technology.

