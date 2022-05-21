Cathie Wood • StPete Catalyst on AI, cryptocurrencies, inflation and investment strategies





Cathie Wood leads a large number of loyal supporters in the investment and technology world with her unabashed belief in disruptive innovation and her unique insights into financial markets.

During the poweredUpTampaBay Tech Festival on Thursday, ARK Invest CEO sat down for a chat by St. Pete Catalyst publisher and Metacity network director Joe Hamilton by an enlightening fireplace. Woods’ unique view was fully exhibited.

Hamilton asked Wood to tell a never-ending story before giving his thoughts on innovative technology, inflation and cryptocurrencies. Why did she move her investment company from New York to St. Pete?

“After exploring a lot of both tax-exempt and low-tax states, I was drawn to Florida, especially the Tampa Bay area, because of its vibrancy and what it seemed like, next Austin,” Wood said. “And I mean the Tampa Bay area, because I don’t think St. Pete alone can do it all.”

Artificial intelligence

Wood called the breakthrough in artificial intelligence “amazing.” The investment icon, she said, is that technology advances are happening faster than she expected, even though ARK is pushing the boundaries of AI’s potential.

Artificial intelligence training costs have been reduced by 60% for both hardware and software, Wood said. She then dropped the idea of ​​her first bomb and provided her up-to-date view of the technique she said was enthusiastic from her research press.

“This isn’t even in our Big Ideas 2022,” Wood said. “We believe that we are six to thirteen years away from the Holy Grail, which is the general intellect of man-made. At that point, there is a turning point in productivity, which can be quite astounding. prize.”

Artificial intelligence (AGI) is a machine that can understand the world like a human and has the same ability to complete a wide range of tasks.

Cryptocurrency

Hamilton last week asked Wood about his thoughts on the $ 40 billion collapse of the popular crypto token Luna and its associated terraUSD stablecoin (UST). Terra was the first major attempt at a stable coin of an algorithm aimed at always holding the value of $ 1.

Wood replied that he participated in a podcast with the founder of Terra about 18 months ago, and after listening to the conversation again, realized that it was a “Ponzi scheme.”

Wood said the number of Luna tokens in circulation has increased from about 300 million to 6.5 trillion in just six weeks.

They adopted US (monetary) policy about it, Hamilton said with a laugh from Wood and the audience. Well, you’re saying good things about it, she replied.

Still, Wood remains very bullish on Bitcoin. She called it an Apex token designed to stop mining once 21 million units were in circulation. This is a good store worth it. She said cryptocurrencies have a unique and positive impact on emerging markets and offer insurance policies against wealth confiscation in several ways where inflation is most prevalent.

So I was saying there, and you can find this in our big idea 2022 on our website, a $ 1 million goal, Wood said. Its actual $ 1.3 (million). So this is a money revolution and we think it will spread all over the world. “

inflation

Hamilton said Wood had previously stated that innovation was one of the strongest hedges against inflation because of its cost-cutting effect. Wood was the most difficult time of her career in terms of inflation and deflation last year, even worse than the 2008-09 Great Recession.

She blamed the mainstream story of inflation and interest rates to increase the discount factor used to present the value of future cash flow. As interest rates rose, the present value of future cash flow declined, and Wood said it had a disproportionate impact on investment strategies.

According to Wood, he has been fighting this idea that inflation has been incorporated into the system and has reached the stage of shifting to wages. I know the wage rate here (which I was talking about behind the scenes) has skyrocketed, but I think this is a special situation.

Wood said the United States was in a situation similar to the 1970s, fighting the story of inflation being built into the system. People should “get used to it and work around it.” She said she believes that the market has significant deflationary power, which is a greater risk.

The risk is to stop innovating and cutting costs, Wood said.

Investment strategy

According to Wood, many expected her company to have an apocalyptic scenario last year, with only outflows from mutual funds, but ARK earned $ 17 billion in 2021 and remains strong. I am receiving an influx. She explained that a team of young analysts continues to focus on the five-year outlook, recently focusing ARK’s portfolio on “the name of the highest belief.”

Wood said her flagship strategy, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), has moved from 58 to 35. Unlike most investment strategies, she explained that concentration is ARK’s risk management tool. She said many of Ark’s shares lost a visionary manager trying to confront short-term shareholders.

According to Wood, it’s very interesting to see the portfolio being nearly negatively correlated with the stock market. So that’s the story of the last few years.

Hamilton said the five-year outlook mimics the idea of ​​venture capitalists, and Wood said he started the company by saying that Ark is the closest to venture capital firms on the public stock market.

Wood added that ARK provides all research to the public and provides clients with unparalleled transparency. She said investment companies will continue to publish models as the traditional financial world does not provide sufficient services to innovation investors.

Mr Wood said Newscorp bought the once popular social media platform MySpace and killed it with ads, and said traditional companies were worried when buying innovators.

Wood encourages the companies she invests in to spend now and take advantage of large-scale growth opportunities. She believes that ARK’s focus on “true disruptive innovation” is valued at around $ 7-8 trillion, less than 10% of the global stock market.

By 2030, $ 7-8 trillion will be $ 210 trillion, dominating the benchmark, Wood said. In other words, there will be a lot of confusion.

Tesla, we were playing the drums on it, and no one believed us. No one believed us and it became a boom – they expanded. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stpetecatalyst.com/cathie-wood-on-ai-crypto-inflation-and-investment-strategy/

