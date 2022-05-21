The Google Pixel 6a unpacking video shows that the fingerprint scanner may not be as slow as the Pixel 6.





Tensor branding now stands out in the Pixel6as retail box

Google announced the Pixel 6a at I / O 2022, but the device will be available within a few months from July 28th. Before that, an unpacking video from Google France’s retail training unit will be published online for a clear look at the retail package, the contents of the package, and an easy glimpse of the fingerprint scanner’s performance. This is the owner of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. You may be enthusiastic about checking out.

I can’t say anything about the recent smartphone unpacking experience. Given the context of Pixel6a, it seems to be especially everyday. Shop staff familiar with its features do not have time to enjoy the thrills and frills (via r / Android). Like the new iPhone and Samsung’s flagship product, the retail box for phones will be very slim. This is a side effect of the company not bundling the power adapter with the device. This means that if you want to buy a device, you need to buy a USB-CPPS charger separately.

The contents of the package are also relatively light. Apart from the device itself, we will package the USB-C cable and USB-CA adapter. The Quick User Start Guide, Warranty / Regulatory Documents, and SIM Ejector Pins are all in their own box branded by Pixel 6a and Google Tensor. Interestingly, this is the first time Google has used the Tensor brand in retail packages. It’s not on or inside the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro box.

In an almost three-minute video, Google employees give a brief overview of the device’s key specifications, including a demo of the fingerprint scanner in the display. Pixel 6 scanners are notorious for their slow performance and buggy. The company has confirmed that the Pixel 6a is using a different scanner. From the video demo, it seems that the device is unlocking pretty quickly.

The Pixel 6a won’t be available until the end of this summer, so more detailed videos about other details of the device may appear on the internet in the coming days and weeks. I am especially looking forward to disassembling JerryRigEverything.

