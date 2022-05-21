Alberta Government Invests $ 18.7 Million in Innovation in Three Years





Article content

The Alberta government is betting on technology.

Article content

As part of the Albertus Reconstruction Program, the state has joined eight Regional Innovation Networks (RINs) to foster and support high-potential start-ups and entrepreneurs, support economic diversification, and create jobs. It has announced that it will invest $ 18.7 million over three years.

Alberta has the most ambitious and hard-working entrepreneurs everywhere. We want to leverage world-renowned business and technology experts to ensure that we can accelerate business growth, diversify our economies and connect to regional innovation networks that can create jobs.

RIN was launched as part of the 2008 State Action Plan to bring technology to market. Their purpose is to connect and support more than 1,600 tech entrepreneurs in the state each year. Initially, there were three such networks. Currently, there are eight. These community-based organizations support 7,000 innovators, entrepreneurs and businesses, and have created 354 new innovations to date.

Each RIN helps small and emerging technology companies bring their products and solutions to market. They do this by creating a network of programs and services to accelerate the growth of technology-based and knowledge-based businesses. They provide small businesses with coaching, business advice, technical expertise, connections, and access to capital.

Article content

Through the Regional Innovation Network, Alberta Innovates has brought together the power of a strong network of regional support across the state to create opportunities for small businesses, entrepreneurs and innovators to succeed, said Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates. ..

$ 18.7 million will be distributed as follows: Calgary Innovation Coalition ($ 6,946,000), Central Alberta Regional Innovation Network ($ 1,638,000), Edmonton Regional Innovation Network ($ 4,888,500), East Central Alberta Regional Innovation Network ($ 787,500), Wood Buffalo Regional Innovation Network ($ 735,000)), Grande Prairie Regional Innovation Network ($ 778,500), APEX: Southeast Alberta Regional Innovation Network ($ 1,785,000), and South Alberta Regional Innovation Network ($ 1,171,700).

Each community has a governance committee that decides how to use the program’s funding to best achieve the desired results. Members of the Governance Commission include local members of higher education institutions, community futures, local economic development agencies, tourism and entrepreneurs.

The state-wide regional innovation network is like the central nervous system of Alberta’s startup ecosystem. Organizations participating in RIN are dedicated to building a diverse economic landscape in Alberta by breaking down the barriers of Alberta entrepreneurs. This is especially important for people outside the city center. RIN is there to listen to the opinions of entrepreneurs and meet their needs. Madeline Kendrew, Academy Director of Platform Calgary, has a true sense of collaboration to build new relationships, cross-deliver programs, and share learning and best practices to enhance each RIN on behalf of innovators.

[email protected]

Tweets by rudyhowellrepex

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wetaskiwintimes.com/news/provincial/government-of-alberta-to-invest-18-7-million-in-tech-innovation-over-three-years The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos