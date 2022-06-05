A flood of spam from companies causes Google to disable RCS ads in India





Washington: Following reports of spam epidemics by some companies, Google wants to be the future of SMS messaging, with RCS promoting users in its largest market, India, with a standard setback. Banned companies to use.

According to TechCrunch, RCS stands for Rich Communication Services and is the result of collaboration between many industry players to enhance traditional SMS with the latest features such as rich text and end-to-end encryption.

In recent years, many other companies, including Google, Samsung, and carriers, have deployed RCS support to hundreds of millions of users around the world.

Last month, Google announced that its Android messaging app, RCS Messaging, has exceeded 500 million monthly active users. At a developer conference, the company urged “all mobile operating systems” (a subtle digging at Apple) to support RCS. It also aims to enable businesses to reach out to users in a more interactive way.

But the problem, TechCrunch reports, is that many Indian companies, including major banks and other lenders, are abusing the ability to send unsolicited promotional materials to phone numbers found across the country.

Previously, many users used Twitter to complain, but the message seems to have arrived at Google.

“Some companies are abusing anti-spam policies to send promotional messages to Indian users,” Google said in a statement. As a result, Google has disabled this feature while “working with the industry to improve the user experience for its users.” Stay on top of key technology and startup news. Subscribe to our daily newsletter to get the latest must-read technical news delivered directly to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technology/google-disables-rcs-ads-in-india-due-to-flood-of-spam-from-businesses/articleshow/92019329.cms

