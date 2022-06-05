Austin Sector Details: Transport by Meg Merritt and Joseph Kopser | Austin Next Podcast | May 2022





Austin Sector Details: Transport by Meg Merritt and Joseph Kopser

In this week’s Austin Next Podcast, we’ll delve deeper into how Austin is working to solve transportation infrastructure problems. Meg Merritt and Joseph Kopser are participating. Meg is currently working with Austin Transit Partnership on Project Connect, and Joe is a serial entrepreneur and expert on energy and national security issues. He is currently an Executive In Residence at the McCorm’s School of Business at the University of Texas.

Demand for infrastructure is changing and evolving due to changing nature of work, prosperity of ecosystems in new regions, and large-scale domestic migration. One of the most basic parts of this equation is the question of how to move a person or object from point A to point B. New technologies such as mass electrification and self-driving cars, and new modality such as drones and tunnels are rapidly increasing. .. Austin is becoming the center of transportation technology, both in terms of innovation and deployment. Today we talk with Meg Merritt and Joseph Copser about where the industry is, where it is heading, and how it fits into the region’s broader growth.

What Austin works What is the next Austin?

Podcasts are livestreamed on all major podcast platforms and can be found at https://www.austinnextpodcast.com/34.

Episode highlights

Cross-human transport dates from the invention of the wheel to the introduction of automation with unmanned elevators.

The latest wave of Austin’s innovation came in the early 2010s with the introduction of companies such as e-scooters, Ridescout and Sidecar.

Transportation played an important role in the establishment of several cities such as Taylor and Hatto, which were built as railroad gas stations.

Project connect

The light rail in the middle of the road, which carries 70,00080,000 people a day, is on the Austin horizon with Project Connect.

Currently, with 30% design, engineering means identifying where the tracks go and where the tunnels return.

Explore all electric vehicles on trains and buses

Plans to significantly expand bicycle and walking infrastructure

I learned many new terms such as catenary, lighting, forward, coupling, trunk line, dogleg, etc.

What’s next Austin?

Austin will be a global city. And hopefully Austin remembers that past as the next Austin building.

What the region really has to pursue is how to solve this housing shortage.

About Austin Next: Austin continues to transform into the next innovation powerhouse. This podcast explores how Central Texas is growing. Macro and micro trends gathered to create the future of people and businesses, industry and infrastructure, Austin.

What’s the next Austin you want to answer one basic question?

