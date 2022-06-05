In Africa, where the hometown is king, the platform takes over Silicon Valley





Challenging giants such as Facebook and Twitter, African innovators say local knowledge is the key to meeting their needs on a platform that prioritizes indigenous language and data rights.

Kim Harrisberg and Mena A. Farouk / Thomson Reuters Foundation, Cairo and Durban, South Africa

Planning funerals, calling for corruption, and starting a business are now easier for a generation of Africans who are tech-savvy and address local issues beyond Big Tech’s understanding.

It was frustrating that Tanzanian engineer Maxence Melo urged the launch of an anonymous online whistleblower platform after appealing to the media to investigate an array of suspicious megaproject contracts.

Launched in 2006, his Jamii Forums website reveals a rich and powerful dark money path for Africa and currently has more than 3 million visitors daily.

Photo: Bloomberg

It’s only one of Africa’s dozens of digital platforms that innovators are doing that technology giants can’t design custom solutions to meet domestic needs.

The hometown is the king. We know the local solution needed for our situation, Melo said in a video interview from his office in Dar es Salaam.

Despite challenges such as lack of internet access, funding gaps and intermittent electricity, African entrepreneurs are leveraging the potential of digital engagement, from Egypt’s online funeral services to Mali’s voice-based messaging. increase.

In a video interview, Cameroon’s digital rights researcher and advocate Kathleen Ndongmo said homemade innovation reduces reliance on foreign technologies.

We have local talent, and these homemade solutions help create jobs, so talent can stay on the continent instead of leaving to work for the tech giant, Ndongmo said.

Digital mourning

Egyptian entrepreneur Ahmed Gabara didn’t expect him to work in the death business, but he rethought the funeral industry because of the stress of helping his friends plan a burial.

It took me a long time to get a burial permit and I got lost on my way to the burial ground. It was a frustrating experience, said Gabara, 40.

His funeral planning website Sokna, which means tranquility in Arabic, will be launched in 2019 as a one-stop shop that can relieve some of the post-mortem pressures such as body preparation, covering, transportation and obituary placement. Was done.

Customer Noha Ibrahim, 55, said Sokuna made the aftermath of his father’s sudden death smoother and more peaceful.

Ibrahim, who read about Sokuna on Facebook, said he handled everything, starting with securing a burial permit and managing transportation from new and well-equipped vans, hospitals to mosques and graveyards. ..

Sokna currently has about 3,000 customers and 76 employees, but Gaballah said he saw countless digital startups crashing and burning, primarily due to lack of funds and poor internet connectivity. Told.

He said tech giants like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have all the attributes needed to achieve exponential growth.

Still, Gabara said no one had local expertise or insights.

He said most local entrepreneurs solve the problems they have already experienced.

Oral culture

According to Ndongmo, another factor driving regional innovation is language, especially on more than 2,000 continents.

Mamadou Sidibe, the developer of Mali, witnessed the power of communication in indigenous languages ​​when he launched his voice social networking service, Lenari, in 2017.

This allows users to send messages via voice memos that can be attached to images, helping unofficial traders consume news and information and sell their products online.

It’s a simple tool that has opened new horizons to many in Mali, helped isolated illiterate people find their voices, and opened up opportunities for SMEs isolated from new markets.

According to Sidibe, we have oral culture and more than 100 dialects. One way to be innovative is to adapt everything to our cultural reality, rather than imitating what is happening in Europe and the United States.

According to the World Bank, less than one-third of Marians can read and write.

Lenali has been downloaded 150,000 times in 118 countries, from Brazil to Sri Lanka to Russia, Sidibe said.

We also teach literacy courses in the app. Our goal is not to maintain a low literacy rate. Our goal is to have access to education, technology and business.

Data sovereignty

Big Tech has been accused of collecting and selling user data from the Bank for International Settlements, a major central bank group in the world, and activists who oppose algorithmic bias and racism.

Mello, who has fought in court for over a decade to protect whistleblower data, despite repeated requests by the government to hand over data to JamiiForums, says this is what local innovators do differently. It states that it is an opportunity.

Ndongmo said the government’s crackdown on online resistance is her greatest fear of the future of African innovation.

She said that oppressive policies cannot be innovated.

Melo filed a 159 court objection by the Tanzanian government for exposing corruption, but his refusal to give in was rewarded.

A new leader in Tanzania has begun consultations with him to draft a framework that better protects freedom of speech.

Creating room for digital innovation does not mean that the platform needs to be unsupervised, Sidibe said.

Like JamiiForums, Lenali follows strict policies to protect your data rights and ensure your privacy.

According to Melo, big tech companies are interested in big data, so they can do business with it. They are interested in profit, not truth.

There’s nothing wrong with making a profit, but if the wave of African start-ups endures, prospers, and establishes its position alongside Big Tech, it doesn’t cost users.

It’s about the content you create, not how much we can generate from you. According to Melo, it’s about the types of information that can be posted on the platform to help others.

