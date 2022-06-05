This one hidden google shortcut saves your time every day





Most of us know at least some basic keyboard shortcuts. Use Ctrl + C to copy, Ctrl + V to paste, and the infamous Ctrl + Alt + Delete if things go wrong.

That’s not all. You can use your keyboard to paste text, take a picture of your screen, create a virtual desktop and keep your work and life separate, without the original hassle of formatting. Tap or click here for 7 shortcuts to help you save even more time.

When it comes to time, there is a 30 second privacy check that you need to perform if you use Google or Facebook on a regular basis. Do it now while you are thinking about it.

There are other ways to cut into tracking beyond a few keystrokes. If you’re using Google Docs, Spreadsheets, or Calendar, there’s a smart and quick way to create new files and events without clicking the menu.

Create a new file using Google shortcuts

Microsoft Office is expensive. If you don’t want to pay for Word, Excel and everything else, the free alternative is the best choice. Google isn’t the only option out there. Tap or click here for 7 free choices to perform Word features.

However, there are some tricks you need to know when using Google Docs. The same is true when opening a new Google Sheets, a Google version of Excel.

A similar shortcut will open Google Calendar with a new blank calendar entry. This is faster than going through the calendar itself or Google Drive.

The mechanism is as follows

First, make sure you’re logged in to your Google account. Then open a browser. Enter the type of file you want to create with “.new” in the URL bar of your browser.

For example, you can enter document.new to open Google Docs, or cal.new to open a calendar entry.

Here is a handy list for reference. You can use one of the following shortcuts for each application:

Google Docs: document.new, docs.new, doc.new Google Sheets: spreadsheet.new, sheets.new, sheet.new Google Slides: presentation.new, slides.new, slide.new Google Forms: forms.new, form.newGoogle Keep: keep.new, notes.new, note.new Google Calendar: meeting.new, cal.new Google Meeting: meet.new

While you are doing it

If you are using Google Docs, you may also be able to use Gmail, Chrome, and other Google products. Nice to meet you. Check out these guides to lock down your browser and clear your personal information from the web.

Privacy fix: How to remove addresses and phone numbers from Google search results. 10 tips to keep Google’s Chrome browser safe. You need to check the privacy report hidden on the phone.

Do you have any questions about your digital lifestyle? Call Kim’s National Radio Show and tap or click here to find it on your local radio station. You can listen to and watch Kim Command Show on your mobile phone, tablet, TV or computer. Alternatively, tap Kims’s free podcast or click here.

