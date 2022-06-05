How to Disable Voice Purchases with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant





It’s surprisingly easy to buy with Amazon Echo speakers using only your voice (it’s not that easy with Google Assistant speakers, but we’ll talk about that later). Of course, when you know this ability, it’s one thing. If you’ve pasted one of these Alexa-enabled devices into your child’s room or home, for example, and your Amazon account is associated with all these purchases, it’s completely different. We recommend that you turn off the ability to make voice purchases.

This idea came to mind thanks to the guardian writer Patrick Collinson, whose 87-year-old mother, a devout Catholic, sought Ave Maria from Alexa and was given the skill to pray to her. The strange thing about that is that she didn’t know she had signed up for a £ 2 / month subscription to use her skills. Fortunately, Patrick’s sister knew that fact before the end of the 7-day free trial, and the skill developer apologized very much. When he heard about the problem. Patrick’s mother has little computer literacy and she may not have noticed that she was processing the terms and conditions when Alexa really wanted to pray for our sinners. Because we are all sinners.

To manage your voice purchase settings, you need to open the Amazon Alexa app on your mobile phone.In the lower right corner[その他]Tap the tab,[設定],[音声購入]Select in the order of. Let’s look at each submenu one by one.

Purchase controls allow you to switch between the ability to make purchase decisions by voice via Alexa.

The top option is only available to users who have registered for VoiceMatch with their Amazon account. The following options require the user to recite a 4-digit passcode before confirming the purchase. You can change the code to any number you like at any time. The third option is the most forgiving and makes it available for voice purchase to anyone who has access to your Alexa device. The last option turns off the ability altogether.

When you make a voice purchase, Amazon uses the default 1-Click payment method set for your account to do so.[支払い方法]You can change this in the submenu.[支払い方法の編集]Just tap the button and follow the prompts.

On the Kid Skills page, you will need to log in to your account again before you can edit the settings. This is a safeguard in case your child becomes clever. You can switch the ability to make kid skill related purchases by turning voice on and off. If you enable them, you can also request parental approval that requires you to respond to SMS or email to accept your request. This check, if enabled, will take the place of the 4-digit passcode.

Google Assistant

On the Google side, you need to start by visiting the Assistant’s settings page. Some of the easier ways to do this are to run the “Hey Google” command on your phone to “Open Assistant Settings”, or open the Google app and tap the account avatar in the upper right corner.[設定]Click. Select Google Assistant. From that point on[あなた]Select the box and[支払い]Click.

If you haven’t already set up the ability to purchase through the Google Assistant, you’ll be prompted to follow some prompts. This includes attaching a payment card, setting a shipping address, allowing an assistant to make a purchase, and switching between whether you need to authenticate before confirming your purchase.

There are multiple interfaces where you can buy things using your assistant, but if you’re particularly interested in using smart speakers,[音声一致で支払う]You need to turn on and off. To do this, you need to participate in Voice Match. This allows you to access your assistant by phone saying “Hey Google” whenever the home screen isn’t visible, even if the screen is off. Unlike Alexa, this is a binary option and there is no code that can be set to authenticate purchases etc.

