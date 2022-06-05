Two tech stocks with yields of 9% or higher





When most people think of venture capital, what comes to mind is “high risk, high reward”. But what if I tell you that there is a form of venture capital that offers higher yields and significantly lower risk than the average venture capital investment?

Enter Venture Debt. Few business development companies (“BDC”) specialize in this small but growing asset class. Two of the best companies in this area are:

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN)

Over the past few years, the investment community has been enthusiastic about allocating capital to venture spaces, and these two BDCs have performed tremendously.

High-yielding BDC exceeds S & P500 (YCHARTS)

However, during the market sellout over the past few months, HTGC and TRIN have sunk even more than the S & P 500 (SPY).

High-yielding BDCs have recently fallen below the S & P500 (YCHARTS).

We believe that the current withdrawal will provide a good dip-buy opportunity for investors who want to get listed high-yielding venture capital stocks.

Before discussing HTGC and TRIN in detail, let’s get a better understanding of how venture capital works and what venture capital is exactly.

What is Venture Debt?

Venture capital refers to specialty loans for early-growth companies that are not yet profitable, supported by venture capital. These are companies that have proven the viability of their products, services, or business models, but have not yet had positive cash flow. They are still burning cash.

Therefore, the interest rate of venture debt will be high. That is, one digit high or two digits low. Early-stage companies in the growth phase need to constantly raise more capital not only to fund their business operations, but also to pay for the funding costs of previously raised capital. When the capital markets suffer from these early-stage companies and their ability to raise funds is compromised, they eventually run out of cash and are unable to repay their debt.

In a sense, venture debt is the opposite of venture capital investment. Venture capital firms are investing in a wide range of startups, with a good understanding that most fail or do enough to reach the break-even point. It is these precious few high-performing performers that make up the huge success stories that make the most of the profits of venture capital investors.

Venture capital funding continues to be strong (Trinity Capital)

Venture debt investors, on the other hand, expect short-term loans that usually last two to three years, hoping that most borrowers will not only be able to repay the full amount of the principal, but also pay the full amount of contractual interest and fees. I will extend it. Only a few loans default and need some form of resolution.

Venture capital market continues to be strong (Trinity Capital)

However, many venture-debt investors also participate in the potential interests of early-stage companies through small cap stocks and warrants. When it comes to venture equity investors, many of these equity stocks never make a profit, but some of them do. And only a handful of profitable ones are huge winners.

Most venture capital is in the form of equity investments. The venture bond market is about 10-20% of the venture capital market. Historically, lenders have not had the habit of providing loans to businesses in cashburn mode. However, the desire for high-growth companies in the public market and among large, cash-rich companies makes debt more attractive to founders than dilutive stocks.

Venture Capital Financing from 2008 to 2022 (Hercules Capital)

For most early-stage venture companies, most of the final liquidity events of the capital raised during the growth phase are to be acquired by another company or IPOed on the stock market. Stocks sold to buyers or the public market benefit venture capital investors.

Withdrawal of venture capital support company (Hercules Capital)

Let’s take a look at two high-yielding BDCs focused on venture debt investment.

1. Heracles Capital

HTGC is a leading venture debt provider to high-tech companies in four key industries: technology, life sciences (biotechnology), software and green energy / sustainable technology.

Hercules Capital Business Model (Hercules Capital)

HTGC has a debt portfolio of approximately $ 2.4 billion, 103 borrowers have warrants and 76 have equity investments. These early-stage growth companies include many of the country’s hottest brands and innovative technology developers.

Hercules Capital Diversified Portfolio Company (Hercules Capital)

Importantly, about 95% of HTGC’s debt portfolio is characterized by floating interest rates, and if the prime rate rises further from here, real earnings will rise. Given how serious the Federal Reserve currently looks about raising its major interest rates, this should bring a big rise to HTGC over the next few years.

HTGC also enjoys a strong balance sheet, 100% moderate debt capital, and an investment grade BBB + credit rating, which allows HTGC to keep its borrowing costs low.

In the first quarter of 2022, HTGC’s net asset value per share decreased by 3.6% from $ 11.22 at the end of 2021 to $ 10.82 at the end of March 2022. This is mainly due to the Nasdaq Index (QQQ) and ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), which make heavy use of high-tech as HTGC’s stock holdings expand as the stock market expands.

Tech has recently fallen below performance (YCHARTS)

Currently, the price against NAV is trading at around 1.35x and HTGC is valued slightly below the median past premium of 1.4x based on the historical range of 1.1x to 1.7x. However, if BDC’s NAV per share returns to the $ 11.22 level that ended in 2021, HTGC’s price for NAV will drop 1.3 times.

2. Trinity Capital

TRIN shares virtually the same business model as HTGC. BDC provides debt capital to high-tech venture capital-backed companies in various areas of growth. TRIN has a portfolio of 79 debt holdings worth $ 856 million, has warrant positions in 70 companies and holds shares in 22 holdings.

Trinity Capital Diversified Portfolio (Trinity Capital)

Unlike HTGC’s big focus on biotechnology, software and internet companies, TRIN’s portfolio has a similar focus on innovation, but is more diversified across its business model.

Diversification of Trinity Capital Portfolio (Trinity Capital)

TRIN seems to be a bit more risky to borrowers than HTGC, judging from TRIN’s 12.9% core debt yield, at least compared to HTGC’s 11.1% core yield.

TRIN, on the other hand, also has a lower percentage of floating rate loans in its debt portfolio (about 60%) than HTGC, with slightly less positive side from rising interest rates. However, it should be noted that TRIN is steadily increasing its portfolio share of floating rate loans.

Trinity Capital Portfolio Trends (Trinity Capital)

TRIN’s balance sheet is also strong, but not the same caliber as HTGC. Compared to HTGC’s BBB + credit rating, TRIN’s credit rating is BBB. TRIN’s debt equity is 120% compared to HTGC’s 100% equity debt.

That said, TRIN is cheaper and has a higher yield than HTGC. NAV per share ended in the first quarter at $ 15.15 and TRIN is currently trading at about 1.1 times the price of NAV.

In addition, TRIN covers quarterly dividends very comfortably. In the first quarter, net investment income per share of $ 0.57 covered a dividend of $ 0.40 with 143% coverage.

Conclusion

BDCs are generally a good option for investors seeking high yields in addition to rising interest rates. It’s also great to participate in the growth of growing companies backed by the country’s most innovative venture capital firms.

HTGC and TRIN are great highs to consider for those who are content with a particular set of risks associated with expanding debt capital primarily to companies with negative (but established and fast-growing) cash flows. It’s an opportunity for income.

