Boss wants to return to office confronts worker who wants to stay homeExBulletin

For Jonathan Pluit, that didn’t make sense.

Pluyette, a geospatial analyst who updates Google Maps for livelihood, was recalled to his company’s office in Bothell, Washington, from June 6th to 5th a week.

Like many on his team, Pluit started his work in a pandemic and worked only in remote areas. He adapted well to it and used the time to process the data to find efficiencies such as multitasking during virtual meetings.

Still, now he was told to report to the office. Anyone who does not report within 3 days of returning will be treated as abandoned.

“Nothing changes except eating a few light meals in our office and meeting in person,” said Pluit. “We are starting to think that this job is not worth it.”

Source of tension between workers and bosses

More than two years have passed since the outbreak of a clear endless pandemic, and the debate over remote work has just intensified. For many jobs, you can’t work from home. But for those who have the option, it’s now clear that it’s feasible and even beneficial.

But how useful is the issue between the worker and his boss? It’s time for some bosses to decide that people are too lost when they’re not in the office and come back.

Tesla’s boss, Elon Musk, is one of them. He recently sent an email to an employee with the subject “Remote work is no longer acceptable”. He reasoned that Tesla “creates and manufactures products that are more exciting and meaningful than any other company on the planet. This doesn’t happen when you call.”

Musk said that anyone who wants remote work “needs to be in the office for at least 40 hours a week (that is, * minimum *).”

Apple also wanted to bring people back to the office three days a week. But just last month, after more than 1,000 incumbents and ex-employees signed an open letter called the plan, the company decided to postpone the plan. This is inefficient, inflexible and a waste of time.

“Stop treating us like school kids who need to be taught when, where, and what to do their homework,” they wrote.

This was even more evidence of changes in the balance of power between managers and ranks and files, as worker demand hit record highs over the past year. Companies find it difficult to enforce unpopular policies and obligations when they are afraid that workers can just leave.

Google Maps Workers Win Temporary Amnesty

Google Maps workers employed by technology company Cognizant have also decided to fight back. They connected with the Alphabet Workers Union and signed a petition because of fear of COVID, commuting costs in $ 5 gas, and the productivity and morale gains employees experienced while working from home. did.

Pluyette said he wasn’t sure if he and others would appear in the office on June 6th, with a few days left until the June 6th office return deadline. Members of his team have begun preparing for a strike vote.

A few hours later, Cognizant did what other companies have done in the last few weeks.

“The first day to return to the Bothell office full-time will be September 6th,” the company said in a statement released Thursday.

Pruiett called it a 90-day band-aid and vowed to continue the fight.

Meeting rooms with flashy names like the Kennedy Center are empty

Some companies are trying to regain the similarities in office life, while others are asking: What is the office anyway?

Eagle Hill Consulting, a management consulting firm in Arlington, Virginia, has been open since the fall of 2021, but most of the day, most of the time, there are a few employees from IT and talent on the ground.

No one has been ordered full-time or close to it. The desks and meeting rooms, named after Washington DC, and landmarks such as the Kennedy Center and Navy Yard are empty.

Despite the flexibility of work offered, it’s a dramatic contrast to the pre-pandemic era when all seats were full.

“Have you been able to work from home four days a week before the pandemic? I think it’s easy. It wasn’t the environment,” said Jason Career, a senior associate who spent four days a week in the office. say. One day at the client site.

He lives just a few minutes walk from the office, but now he only comes once a week. This is more than most of his colleagues, he says.

Working in the office all day is probably a “deal breaker”

Eagle Hill has a young workforce, mostly in their 20s and 30s. Before the pandemic, people liked to be in the office together. They liked energy. They stayed late for happy hour in the office at the end of the day.

Thanks to Carrier, who leads a fun team at work, offsite happy hours are now regular alongside virtual bingonites. So what’s the idea of ​​working from the office all day, every day?

“Probably very close to the deal breaker at this point,” he says.

Susan Nealon, Chief Marketing Officer at Eagle Hill, wants to meet people in the office when it makes sense. She recently used a photo shoot organized by the team to bring together a few members of the team for the first face-to-face meeting in more than two years.

“I see the office change,” says Nealon. “It will be more about the work of the group, not about the work done by the individual.”

She believes that workers can be happier and more productive just by doing individual work in a quiet place at home and coming to the office for a team meeting at the right time. Instead of fighting rush hour traffic and sitting in the office from 9am to 5pm, she says she may only stop by from 11am to 1am.

It’s an idea that was unthinkable just a few years ago. But it has already proven to be the selling point for new eagle hill hires.

“It’s hard to understand even 100% in the office,” says Fara John-Williams, who started developing resources in May. “I don’t think I can do it again.”

