The quest to separate Google from your digital life





On June 6, 2013, the Guardian and The Washington Post published a report (opens in a new tab) that publishes indiscriminate surveillance of citizens conducted by the US Government and its allies. Source: Former NSA contractor Edward Snowden.

When Snowden leaked the first pile of classified documents almost 10 years ago, he revealed an unpleasant new reality. In the Internet age, privacy is no longer guaranteed.

Among the millions of people after development was Andy Yen, a particle physicist working at CERN in Switzerland. It happens to be the birthplace of the World Wide Web.

After earning a PhD from Harvard University, the circle spent half a year at CERN, which specializes in supersymmetry, what the universe has become, why there is matter in the world, and other abstractions. ..

Andy Yen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Proton. (Image credit: Proton)

However, with Snowden’s revelation, Yen was troubled by a more specific problem. It is about building a technology that escapes the types of espionage carried out by the NSA and at the same time protects the secret data acquisition technology adopted by Big Tech.

The company he started in 2014 with two fellow scientists (then called ProtonMail, but now Proton) has privacy, from encrypted email to VPNs, cloud storage, and calendar services. We offer a variety of products to protect you. The ambition is to build a self-contained ecosystem that is a safe haven for Internet users to evacuate.

In a conversation with TechRadarPro last month, Yen explained that as surveillance engines become more sophisticated, the need for digital privacy has become more and more serious since the establishment of Proton.

“The web was created as a tool that enables communication throughout society, but it deviates from these original ideals,” he told us. “The Internet is now a tool that influences your way of thinking, making you buy certain things and take certain actions. In some parts of the world, it’s also a means of oppression.”

“This is one of the decisive issues of the 21st century. If you want to maintain freedom and democracy, you need to allow people to manage their data. Proton’s mission is to control the Internet. To bring it back to the people. “

You’ve got mail

Proton started with a campaign on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo (opens in a new tab). Selling was simple. “Encrypted email that anyone can use”.

Initially, Yen and his co-founder demanded $ 80,000 to launch the servers needed to increase capacity and deploy paid subscriptions. In the end, Proton raised almost $ 450,000.

There are two reasons why the team chose to prioritize email over other types of services. Email is the original digital communication technology, older than the web itself, and the backbone of identity on the web.

“Email is the essence of who you are in the digital world, and your digital identity is arguably the only thing that matters today,” Yen said. “It’s not necessarily about [protecting] It is possible by controlling the digital ID, not the email data itself. “

Managing the email market is very strategically important for an advertising company like Google. Not only has Gmail ever provided the company with a wealth of sources of personal data (this particular collection method was discontinued in 2017 (opens in a new tab)), but also “profiles around you. It also serves as the basis for creating and resolving data. As the circle says, it puts all the data together in one place.

New look ProtonMail interface. (Image credit: Proton)

Beyond the potential of targeted advertising to drive insignificant purchases, Yen was asked to clarify why widespread profiling of web users is dangerous to society, and Yen presented some of the worst scenarios. I sketched it.

“There are many possible ends to this timeline,” he said. “One outcome is the Chinese scenario, where the data collected by the largest technology companies is sent to the government, which uses it to control the population significantly.”

“The other is that big tech companies are getting bigger and controlling every aspect of their digital life. As a society, we are so concentrated in power and abuse it often. You shouldn’t be content with your company. The Cambridge Analytica case is just the tip of the iceberg. “

As a popular function of services offered by Google and others, Yen believes that there is a risk of losing the original definition of privacy, and at the same time it is a very important anchor point where people can make decisions.

“Google and other companies say they care about privacy, but they’re actually trying to change the definition,” he told us. “Google actually means that no one except us can misuse your data. But privacy means that no one can misuse your data.”

“The only way we can rest assured about the future is to manage our data. Encryption is a guarantee based on the laws of mathematics.”

Proton with a new look

In recent years, Proton has expanded beyond its flagship email service by adding Proton VPN, Proton Calendar and Proton Drive to its portfolio.

The goal is to foster an integrated ecosystem of products so that users aren’t forced to rely on Apple, Meta Google, and their types of services.

Last month, Proton restructured to reflect its ambitions, collecting a variety of products under a single brand name. As part of this process, all services that previously required more than one were bundled into one subscription package.

The company promised that this integration would also enable a “major upgrade” of the user experience, thanks to new optimizations and synergies between products.

“The transition from individual privacy services to an integrated privacy ecosystem is an important step in building a complete replacement for Big Tech’s products,” Yen said when the restructuring was first announced. rice field.

Similar strategies are being implemented by other companies in the privacy software business, such as Brave and DuckDuckGo, both of which are aggressively expanding their weapons with new products.

For Proton’s next target area, Yen said it is focusing on preparing for a full-scale launch of the drive. The company then reads the customer base and creates a new roadmap. There are many potential options (web browsers, search engines, password managers, etc.), but our money lies in encrypted messaging. This was promised as a stretch goal in the first crowdfunding campaign.

Which new product line will Proton target next? (Image credit: Proton)

But tempted to immerse himself in that possibility, Yen quickly warned that Proton was just beginning to follow this path. she said.

There are also some doubts as to whether the subscription model is profitable enough to support the scale that Yen has in mind, especially as Proton will continue to offer free versions of all services. ..

One option is to diversify your revenue streams by deploying content-targeted ads (rather than targeted ads) on your platform. That’s what the yen wants to avoid, but it can eventually be forced to accept.

“In my opinion, you can advertise and use private services, but there is always a tension between the two concepts. At a basic level, they are fully compatible. Not. “

“We know that it works well when ads are targeted. That’s exactly what we do. And to better target, we’re more and more about creating user profiles and collecting data. You need to be invasive. “

Whether Proton can sustain itself and its purpose without advertising depends on its ability to convey the importance of its mission to the public, who historically did not want to compromise the quality of service in the name of privacy. increase.

The wind is changing

Evidence that an analyst company (opens in a new tab) is expected to achieve 10x growth in the privacy software market by the end of 10 years, suggesting that the flow of opinion is going against the tech giant there is.

However, whether something like Proton can develop a complete ecosystem of alternatives will ultimately be irrelevant if market conditions remain current.

Historically, tech giants are free to take advantage of their strength in the market, from devices and operating systems to the app market, search, browsers, etc., to promote their own services. I’ve been using options. The result is a competitive digital market.

There are signs that regulatory agencies have agreed on the seriousness and urgency of the situation, including recent measures announced by the EU under the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

DMA is trying to limit the power of so-called “technology gatekeepers” such as Apple, Meta and Google. Its dominant market position and abundant resources are said to limit the opportunities for small competitors to gain market share.

Marguerite Vestager of the EU Competition Commission, who was instrumental in enacting the Digital Markets Act. (Image credit: Shutterstock / Alexandros Michailidis)

This includes measures to prevent gatekeepers from ranking their products higher in search results, preventing users from uninstalling preloaded applications, and mandates a level of interoperability between messaging apps. It has been.

When asked to comment on the EU strategy, Yen described DMA as “a great benefit to society, but missed an opportunity.”

“The EU wasn’t advanced enough. This is a big problem because it’s a once-in-a-generation type of law,” he told us.

According to the yen, DMA has a net positive effect on the availability of alternatives, but the EU has made a serious mistake in failing to address the ability of platform operators to “self-prioritize” their services. I committed.

In reality, the majority of users never switch from the default. This means that companies competing in the same category as the largest tech companies are unlikely to make material intrusions.

“If antitrust doesn’t deal with defaults, it only deals with 5% of the problems. It’s really an elephant in the room,” Yen said. “If you don’t work on that part, you won’t break the monopoly.”

Break the monopoly

Most of the problems are that regulatory agencies do not have the level of technical expertise needed to unravel the complexity of the problem at hand, Yen told us.

He also believes that regulators need to revise the process for defining new legislation to keep up with the speed at which the technology industry is evolving.

“The way it worked was to create one huge groundbreaking law and leave it alone for a century. But that old model moves very fast today. Not compatible with the world. “

“We need policymakers to think differently. Policies are updated every year or two, not once in a generation. An iterative and therefore more agile approach is needed. is.”

Given the political headwinds, the number of moving parts, and the need to ratify each bill properly, he challenged the feasibility of this proposal and said the yen needed to prioritize the big picture.

“It should be a matter of what is needed, not a matter of feasibility. Otherwise, the economy will be dominated by a handful of companies,” he said. “We have obligations and obligations to legislate properly.”

The United States is lagging behind the EU, partly due to public pride in its renowned tech brand, but now the wheels are starting to spin. Yen expects a breakthrough antitrust law in progress and Proton is ready for a raid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/features/the-quest-to-cut-google-out-of-your-digital-life The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos