Who is Kiyoshi Kuromiya and why did Google dedicate today’s dodol to him?





As is often the case, Google dedicates its graffiti to great world personalities and important dates. This June 4, 2022 is dedicated to the rights of the gay community and the anti-war activist Kiyoshi Kuromiya.

Who is Kiyoshi Kuromiya? Why does Google praise him on June 4th?

Kiyoshi Kuromiya (born May 9, 1943) was an American writer from Japan with the participation of the United States in World War II. Kuromiya and his parents were transferred to a Japanese concentration camp, where more than 120,000 Japanese Americans were transferred against their will.

From an early age, Kuromiya faced the feeling that he was “different” from being a homosexual from Asia in a frowned society. During those years he had to look for some answers about his identity in the library because he didn’t have any information about the culture and terminology of “gay”.

His path to social activity began when he entered the University of Pennsylvania and was inspired by the civil rights movement. In addition, he was one of the few people from Asia who participated in the march from Selma to Montgomery by Martin Luther in 1965. .. King.

He also participated in the first gay and lesbian civil rights demonstrations organized between 1965 and 1969.

How about today’s Doodle dedicated to Kiyoshi Kuromiya?

Today’s Doodle is dedicated to Kiyoshi Kuromiya, and when you click on his image, Google displays information about activists, colored confetti, and the hands of people wearing LGBT flag colors across the screen. increase.

Why is LGBT Gay Pride Month in June?

Love is love. June is the month of gay pride and social diversity. This month reminds me of the demo that took place in New York on June 20, 1969. Earlier that day, police violently attacked Stonewall, a bar in the village of Greenwick, which was frequently visited by members of the gay community.

This intervention has triggered a series of protests from a rapidly organized community to demand that discrimination based on sexual orientation be set aside. The first gay pride march was held in New York and Los Angeles on June 28, 1970.

When is LGBT Pride Day?

June 28th is LGBT Pride Day, with an annual march to commemorate the events at Stonewall.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marca.com/claro-mx/actualidad/2022/06/04/629b9345e2704ee4bb8b45b5.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos