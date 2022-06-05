State grants help expand the Floyd Innovation Center | Local News





Staff Report Roanoke Times

The Virginia Tobacco Commission has agreed to fund the planned expansion of the Floyd Innovation Center, the county’s business incubator site.

Opened in 2014, the center is at the expense of its own success, with no space to keep up with the growth of existing businesses or add new companies to the building.

The Tobacco Commission last month went to the Floyd Innovation Center to cover half the engineering and design work costs required for growth, including the need for space inside and outside the current building in the Floyd Regional Commercial Park. Approved a $ 20,000 grant.

The Innovation Center employs 36 people and has an average full-time wage of over $ 68,000 a year, more than double the local average of $ 32,032. Three of the four businesses of the Innovation Center are growing and need more space, and according to the grant application submitted to the Tobacco Commission, they are currently producing, office, or in a county or town. There is no flex space option.

People are also reading …

The 13,000-square-foot facility provides flexible leasing space for small-scale production and research, as well as space for start-ups and start-ups in biomedical, pharmaceutical and other high-tech industries.

According to the mission statement, its mission is to help promote a better income and a more diverse and strong economy for the county’s inhabitants, without jeopardizing the natural beauty and resources here.

One of Floyd County’s challenges is the lack of high-paying jobs. An estimated two-thirds of local workers left the county for work the day before the pandemic.

Tobacco Commission staff reports that other sites and buildings currently under development at Floyd Commerce Park, off the US 221 south of Floyd’s town, are suitable for light industry businesses and will expand the innovation center. Suitable for.

Given that other available space is not suitable for the tenant’s current needs, it seems worthwhile to determine the potential for expanding the center, the report added.

Other funding for A & E work at the Innovation Center is being sought by the Appalachia Regional Commission. Floyd County will also donate a $ 2,000 matching fund as a grant from the Tobacco Commission.

Virginia received $ 4.2 billion in 1998 from a large tobacco master settlement agreement between a tobacco company and 46 states, of which approximately $ 2.1 billion was used to establish the Virginia Tobacco Commission.

Currently, a committee of elected officials and civilians meets regularly to award money and finance economic projects in Virginia’s designated region, where tobacco was the cornerstone of the economy. increase. The area includes Floyd County.

With local, state and federal funding, the Floyd Innovation Center, opened in 2014, has been created and continues to grow.

So far, 10 companies have graduated from the Innovation Center, according to the Tobacco Commission grant application.

The building consists of spaces ranging from 120 to 5,000 square feet, but the spaces have been restructured to meet specific requirements.

Subscribe to the Daily Headline Newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://roanoke.com/news/local/state-grant-will-aid-floyd-innovation-center-expansion/article_4718c2ae-e0f6-11ec-a8e9-2339ce2384ac.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos