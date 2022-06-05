Alphabet Union accuses Google of canceling Dalit activist talk in caste





Google had previously canceled the story of diversity by anti-caste activist Tenmoji Soundarajan, causing widespread anger.

A few days after Google canceled a scheduled talk by U.S.-based Dalit activist Thenmozhi Soundararajan, the Alphabet Workers Union (AWU) talked about caste discrimination within the organization and took action to establish caste equity in the workplace. I called. The cancellation of the event was a direct result of a pro-Hindu group within Google after the Washington Post sent a large number of emails to employees revealing that they called Thenmozhi Hindus phobias and anti-Hindus. It is considered.

Organized workers at Google-owned holding company Alphabet said they were with Thenmozhi and senior manager Tanuja Gupta, who invited Thenmozhi to speak at the event and resigned after being canceled. AWU states that we have experienced Thenmozhi Soundararajan, Tanuja Gupta, and caste-based oppression and are working with all those who oppose it. Google is also commensurate with adding caste to every HR policy everywhere, reviving Thenmozhis’ story, attracting more Dalit and caste-suppressed speakers, and dealing with company caste discrimination. He called for action on three fronts: making a positive investment. Other DEI (Diversity Equity Inclusivity) pledges.

An internationally recognized anti-caste activist, Thenmozhi was to give her talk on April 18 as part of the company’s DEI program for employee sensitization. Most DEI programs address race, gender, and sexuality, but anti-caste activists have sought to include caste in these discussions. But before the talk, Thenmozhi was informed that it was postponed. She then wrote to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, showing how traumatic and discriminatory behavior was against Google employees and me as the company illegally canceled the talk about caste fairness. I can’t find the word. Google needs to address casteism within the workforce that allows these attacks to occur and continue.

She also pointed out that they are both Tamils, Pichai is from the Brahmin family, and she is from the Dalit family. The fear of caste shapes both of us, even though we are far from home. And as people of conscience, it is imperative that we do not otherwise see how caste discrimination continues to capture our people relentlessly. As a caste privileged person, you are now in a position to do the right thing to deal with this problem at a company that has the opportunity to gracefully guide these conversations.

Thenmozhi was previously President of the North American Ambedkarites Association (AANA) with branches in the United States, Canada and Mexico. She is also part of the non-profit Equality Labs, which has made several statements about caste discrimination in the Diaspora of South Asia, including the Cisco caste harassment case.

