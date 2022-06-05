Pixel 6a will be the third unreleased Google smartphone sold online





6a retail package joins prototype Pixel 7 phone on the market

Google apparently got so bad at keeping its pixel phone under the veil that we almost have to believe it’s all the worst nightmare of creative hype or public relations. This week alone, both of the next generation of flagship mobile phones were posted online, with live images and everything. The Pixel7 was put up for sale on eBay before it was pulled down, after which it bent the prototype Pixel7 Pro purchased by the early owners. A few weeks ago on Facebook Marketplace. But as it stands, the tricks and nightmares aren’t over yet, and the Pixel 6a is being bid. This means that all of Google’s 2022 mobile phones are no longer in public use.

As discovered by Nils Ahrensmeier, multiple Google Pixel 6a are listed on the Facebook Marketplace by someone trying to sell from Malaysia. This seems to be the same person who recently posted a super early unpacking video of the device on TikTok, as evidenced by the matching username.

Since then, the product page has been removed, but I have witnessed the price of RM2,300 (about $ 524).

Of course, such a list also means that the photos are attached, but they’re actually surprisingly crisp and probably provide the sharpest device look to date. At first glance, it’s easy to see that it’s a retail model. Earlier images of the Pixel 7 model revealed that they were just prototypes from the non-standard logo, but the Pixel 6a returns Google’s familiar “G” glyph. In addition, it comes with all the packages, accessories, and paperwork you’d expect from a final product, including a Type-C to Type-C USB cable, and no charging block. The device ID screen shows that the phone was manufactured in Vietnam, but you need to wonder what gray or black market transactions have occurred to bring it to Malaysia.

Ahrensmeier says the same person who posted these Pixel 6a smartphones on Facebook also boasts of catching on TikTok. YouTube recapture is shown above.

If you’re interested in buying a Pixel 6a yourself, Google will make them available without stealing, but pre-order from July 21st.

