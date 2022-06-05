Test Google Ads Using “Experiment”





Testing is a core component of pay-per-click advertising. Regardless of strategy or function, proper testing is important to determine what works and what doesn’t.

But today’s PPC testing challenges are automation and machine learning. Suppose you have a Google Ads campaign that is set to maximize conversion bids. Even if two ads that differ only in the subpoena are displayed against each other, Google will automatically prioritize one ad over the other. Your bidding strategy will show you ads that Google predicts will have the highest conversion rates, even if you receive only 20% of your impressions, for example.

Fortunately, Google has introduced three types of experiments.

Custom, ad variations, videos.Custom experiment

Custom tests are the most common and are available for search and display campaigns (not shopping). The experiment works by copying an existing campaign and implementing the changes. For example, advertisers can test one basic campaign with enhanced cost-per-click (CPC) to maximize conversions.

When setting up the test, choose to split the traffic. 50% guarantees the best comparison between base and trial. Then choose to run a cookie-based or search-based experiment. Cookie-based is recommended because it randomly assigns users to the original or experiment and limits the variation to that variable only. Search-based allows users to see both the base and the trial in a particular search. Users performing multiple searches may see both variations and dilute the results.

You can set up to two goals in a custom experiment. The example below expects conversions to increase and the cost per conversion to decrease.

When you view the results of the experiment, the dashboard shows the conversions of the two test metrics (“clicks”) and the cost per conversion (“average cost per click”), as well as the total cost (“cost”) and CTR (“cost”). ) Etc. are displayed. “CTR”).

Advertisers can run tests on the end date or indefinitely and apply or cancel at any time.

Other custom experiments include:

Conversion actions (for example, optimizing purchases and email sign-ups). View the creative. Keyword match type.Advertising variation

Before Google’s smart bidding and responsive search advertising, ad testing was easy. Advertisers can set ad rotation to “Do not optimize: Rotate ads indefinitely” and Google will respect your request. That option will continue to be available, but will be largely ignored in smart bidding. Responsive paid search ads allow you to test up to 15 headlines and 4 descriptive lines at the same time, often eliminating the need for multiple ads.

Testing landing pages or ads that contain specific messages is difficult to perform without ad variations. Ad variations allow 50 to 50 tests across an ad for one or more campaigns that meet the criteria.

Suppose your RSA subpoena is “Buy Today” and you want to test “Orders Shipped Today”. To test all headings[バリエーションの作成]Go to and in the first dropdown menu[検索して置換]Choose.

So:

Insert Buy Now in the Search Text field, select the Heading in the corresponding dropdown, click Match Case, and in the Exchange field say Ship Today. Enter.

As with custom experiments, you’ll see performance changes between the base and the trial. You can view overall performance and results in individual ads.

Unfortunately, ad variations can’t test pinned headlines or descriptive lines unless the base ad already has pins. With fixed assets, the message will always appear in the area specified by the advertiser. If you set “Purchase Today” to be fixed to Heading 2, the “Your Order Ships Today” exchange message will always be displayed there as well. The text changes on the non-pinned asset, but I don’t see the heading or description line. Nevertheless, ad variations are worth it in my experience.

Other ad variations to test are:

Landing page, brand name copyright symbol, URL path.Video experiment

The rise of video advertising requires testing. This is the purpose of the video experiment to determine what works best on YouTube. Video testing requires two basic campaigns with the same settings but different videos. For example, in a store that promotes the latest running shoes, you can try two videos. The first video may contain a close-up of the shoes, and the second video shows someone wearing the shoes.

Video testing allows you to test up to 4 campaigns (videos) and 2 metrics (brand lift and conversion) at the same time. Brandlift measures the effectiveness of your ads (that is, brand recall) based on survey responses. This is especially relevant for video campaigns that normally don’t generate conversions. Video experiments, like any other experiment, provide real-time results.

