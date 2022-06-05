Kim Command: Erase these personal details that Google knows about you | Business News





Have you ever wondered how much Google knows about you?

It’s not just about searching. Gmail inboxes, Google Drive files, map history, YouTube views, and more are added to your information documents.

This type of data collection is similar to modern courses, but you can remove almost everything you share with Google and regain at least some of your privacy.

Hide address and phone number

Have you ever come across your phone number, address, or other personal information online? That anxiety, and you can ask Google to stop displaying many things, including:

Confidential government ID (ID) such as social security number

Image of handwritten signature

Very personal and restricted official records, such as medical records

Personal contact information (address, phone number, and email address)

Confidential login credentials

If you want to send a removal request to Google, please follow these steps:

Check the requirements on the Google Search Deletes page.

Once you are qualified and have the information you need,[削除リクエストの開始]Click the button.

Follow the instructions on the screen to request the deletion of details.

After submitting your request, you will receive a confirmation email. Google will notify you when a request is executed, rejected, or has additional steps that need to be performed.

Search is a treasure trove of data

Google uses your search history to create a detailed profile about you. This will personalize the ads and content you see.

Here’s how to clear your search history and activity:

Go to myaccount.google.com and log in. Alternatively, while logged in, go to google.com and click the round icon in the upper right corner with the image or initials. next,[Googleアカウントの管理]Click.

[プライバシーとパーソナライズ]Click to[データとプライバシー]Access the page.

[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ],[ロケーション履歴],[YouTube履歴]A check mark will appear next to. Click each to adjust the settings. If necessary, switch them off to stop further tracking.

You can also set automatic deletion on these pages for future activity.

These steps will hide your search history, but will also disable apps, location history, and YouTube view tracking.

Don’t thank the Google Assistant

The Google Assistant makes it easy to set reminders, search by voice, and more. Yes, Google is monitoring that activity.

You can delete saved recordings and other interactions. Method is as follows.

Open your Google account page.

In the left navigation panel,[データとプライバシー]Click.

[履歴設定]and,[Webとアプリのアクティビティ]Click.

Look for viewing and deleting activities. Click the Google Assistant icon, which consists of four circles.

A list of past activities is displayed.Next to each item you want to delete[X]Click or[削除]You can click the word and choose to delete it within a specific time frame.

From this page, you can also set up automatic deletion to automatically delete these types of interactions every 3, 18, or 36 months.

Don’t forget chrome

If you use a Google Chrome web browser, there is a lot of information you can pass on. When performing a privacy check with the remaining Google accounts, please also clear the browsing data of Chrome.

Click the three-dot menu near the URL bar.

[履歴]Hover over and at the top of the menu that appears[履歴]Click.

[閲覧履歴データを消去]Click to select the date range you want to delete.

Select a time range to wipe from the last 24 hours to the start of your browsing activity.

