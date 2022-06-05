“I quit my dream job at Google and built a 100,000 empire that teaches people how to work.”





After graduating from college and joining one of the most famous companies out there, it can be a dream. You struggle with your degree, then you join Google, your dream job, and you’re ecstatic. This was the case for London-born Bami Kuteyi, 28. He thought that joining Google would be everything she had imagined.

Born in Edgware and now living in Greenwich, Bami lived in Toronto when he applied for a job at Google. After being denied her role in London, she took on the role of Digital Marketing Executive in Dublin’s office.

She tells My London: I found it difficult to absorb my voice and find it in places where I didn’t think it was included. I was the only black employee on the team. ”

Bami Kutei finds his lane and has no plans to look back (Image: Handout)

This idea of ​​being included influenced Bami. After moving to her Toronto, she decided to start a training class at Google’s office as a way to recruit employees.

She states: “I wanted to create a safe space that everyone could easily come and enjoy. I started BamBam Boogie and Twerk After Work while I was at Google, and it was a big hit. I’m lined up outside the doors of those who want to participate. When people peeked through the window, it became the most popular employee-led one on the Google campus. I killed it on Google.

“Thanks to social media, it’s getting bigger and more noticeable. I started classes here and there, it was great. I have a request to help more people in me I started to feel like I was in. Doing a better job and people asked me to come to another country. We have become a community where people can just come and be themselves. “

The class consists of women of all ages (Image: Handout)

In 2018, Bami left Google to focus on TwerkAfterWork. It was a risk for her to quit her dream job, but she felt compelled to do so. Her direct feedback from the people she attended the class is a big aspect for her.

Since 2018, Twerk After Work has attracted 10,000 followers on Instagram and even more across other social media channels. Classes include high-energy warm-ups, positive affirmations, learning routines, empowerment circles, and excitement for each other. It’s all about making women feel good, regardless of age.

According to a Whatsapp Business survey, 59% of entrepreneurial generation Z will quit their jobs and start ventures. A typical example is Bami.

She quit her dream job at Google and is now expected to have 100,000 people in her business this year (Image: Handout)

“I miss Google for free lunch and dinner, but apart from that, I’m very happy with what I’m doing. I’m so free and I have control over my time. My job. I have people send me a message that I didn’t think I could do it, or that I was urged to quit my job and pursue my dreams. For me, I’m my own I’m just living my life, but it’s cool, to know that I’m actually influencing it, “Bami added.

Bami has worked with brands such as Nike to offer classes booked through the app. People can also book classes via Whatsapp. I believe this makes Bami more attractive to her business. People can send messages to her Whatsapp business account, request details of her class, and send photos and videos. All of this helps TwerkAfterWork and its growth.

The pandemic also put a strain on Bami, which meant that the studio had to be closed. As an event company, this could have been a nail in her business coffin, but like many others, Bami had to pivot to become an online business.

The class consists of women of all ages (Image: Handout)

She states: “We needed to build a community online, train instructors around the world, and conduct classes online. It was difficult to start a new business, but we managed to succeed. We had to close it with zero-day notifications. Didn’t. Invested in myself to take this company to its current location and trained to be good at what I’m doing.

“Now my business is expected to exceed 100,000 people this year. It’s very unrealistic to think about it. When I learned that my business would make it happen,” like a great girl, You really did that. ” Scratch the surface. “

