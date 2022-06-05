Gmail is a kind of confusion.Here’s how to fix it





There are 1.5 billion active Gmail users. We clearly see this as an asset that Google can take advantage of. As you may have noticed, Google continues to fill the interface with buttons from other services.

Large buttons for chat, space, and meet have been added to the left sidebar of the desktop and the bottom sidebar of mobile. These are the three services that Google wants you to start using.

Google via Justin Pot

The awkward sidebar with four buttons occupies a lot of space. This seems to just remind Gmail users that Google offers video conferencing and chat services. It’s even worse in the mobile version, where the chonk bar is always displayed at the bottom of the screen. I think it’s messy, tired of seeing, and not alone.

You can think of this as an opportunity to replace Gmail with a privacy-first email provider, but we understand that not everyone wants to switch email addresses. With that in mind, here’s how to keep your Gmail address without looking at the Gmail user interface. If you want, you can also hide the awkward bar to enjoy Gmail.

Try your email client

It’s okay to forget the email client we all went to. However, you need to keep in mind that you will not be able to see or get in the way of your email. This is what I like:

On Apple devices, the default email app is clean and fast, and blocks email tracking by default. On Windows, there is a default email app, which is very clean and unobtrusive. Outlook is very good and is included. If you have already paid for Microsoft Office. The mobile version, in particular, is much cleaner than Gmail in many ways and is also a very good calendar app. Thunderbird is the perfect open source email client for all desktop operating systems. Canary is a clean, fast and secure email. Clients for Windows, Android, and Apple devices. You can optionally use the default Gmail keyboard shortcuts. This is a big problem for Gmail’s longtime power users.

All of these applications make it easy to add a Gmail account after installation, so you can try a few to see what you like best. And everything is synced between these clients and Gmail, so if that helps, you can use both at the same time for a while.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/how-to-fix-gmail-interface/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos