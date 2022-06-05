Google Ads and Trademark Infringement





Today, when Google became synonymous with the Internet itself, advertising on Google Advertising has become the preferred tool for increasing sales. However, there are some legal aspects hidden by using Google Ads as the primary source of lead generation. Recently, there have been some controversies over Google Ads that claim to have monopoly practices or discriminate against companies, but in recent examples, Google Ads claims to be a means of trademark infringement by businesses. It has been.

Recent incidents have shown that brands use illegal and anti-competitive practices in Google Ads in the struggle to become the most searched website or to win the most users. .. This was something that even the internet giants couldn’t fix before the battle came to court.

It has long been established that brands need to avoid competitors’ trademarks and other distinctive marks in order to avoid any kind of legal action. Google Ads strictly prohibits the use of such trademarks by other companies. This is because it causes a lot of confusion in identifying the original source of the business, which hinders the growth of competitors and allows advertisers to use their marks and reputations on their own. advantage.

Generally, Google Ads restricts the use of trademarks in ad copy in response to trademark complaints. Only resellers, information sites, affiliates, and authorized advertisers may use the trademark, but only if necessary.

In fact, to ensure that the platform only promotes legitimate ads, Google offers the ability to submit trademark registrations using Google’s own tools. This prevents anyone from copying the owner’s distinctive mark and prevents proceedings and allegations of infringement.

The latest examples of such issues are the MakeMyTrip and Booking.com trademark infringement cases.

In this case, when a user searched for MakeMyTrip on Google, the first link they saw was said to be www.booking.com.

After some consideration, it became clear that the latter used the MakeMyTrips trademark for its own Google Ads promotion. Due to MakeMyTrips’ prominence in India’s travel booking space, Booking.com, an online travel agency in the Netherlands, has sought to quickly and easily stand out in the travel ecosystems of each country.

As a result, a proceeding has been filed limiting Booking.com’s full use of the MakeMyTrip mark as a keyword in the Google Ads program to further hearings. Not only does this put financial pressure on Booking.com to get out of the proceedings, but it also undermines the company’s reputation in the market. The proceedings will undoubtedly set a strong precedent and discourage other companies from using the more well-known corresponding trademarks and brand names to attract the user’s attention.

Protecting your trademark is just one aspect of protecting your brand from Google Ads-based proceedings. Considering the amount of commerce and purchases that are taking place at Google, Google has developed a very strict advertising policy. It covers four broad areas and, if not followed, can once again shed light on the important legal action of prohibited content (up to the sale of counterfeit goods).(For illegal activities such as device hacking), prohibited practices

1) Banned Content: Google does not allow you to promote the sale of counterfeit products to products that may cause damage, harm or injury to you. Google prohibits advertising of any kind of fraudulent or illegal activity, including device hacking and inappropriate content focused on crime and discrimination. Google reserves the right to block or remove content or advertisements that are deemed prohibited. content.

2) Forbidden practices: Google Ads does not allow ads for content that abuses your ad network, such as hiding your final destination. In any case, the advertiser may be fined if the advertiser attempts to interfere with the user’s personal data or actually collects irresponsible data such as credit card information, sexual orientation, etc. in the advertising content. There is sex.

3) Restricted Content and Features: This category contains content that may be considered sensitive. Google is trying to use age filters to provide a secure advertising experience for all users. Alcohol, gender, gambling, politics, healthcare, narcotics, financial services, and other restricted business-related content will be reviewed multiple times before it can be promoted only in a particular region or group.

4) Editing and Techniques: Only ads that are clear, relevant, easy to read, easy to use, and professional in appearance will work. Ads that do not meet the user’s destination requirements will also be removed from the list. Google ensures that every user who clicks on your ad has a clear destination to go to so they aren’t at risk.

As the famous saying goes, great power comes with great responsibility. Google has a great responsibility to protect the millions of transactions that occur on a daily basis. Recently, Google has realized that even if they are just an intermediary platform, their users can be held accountable for how they promote their products on the platform. This perception has had a significant impact on Google’s online advertising scenarios, thereby significantly impacting both user / customer interests and corporate interests.

It’s important to note that Google Ads can be very helpful to advertise your brand, but if you don’t follow that policy, you can end up with months of court hearings and legal proceedings. It’s common. Therefore, it is definitely worth making an informed and careful decision before investing capital in promoting a product.

(Author is Managing Partner, Verum Legal, Law Firm)

Published June 5, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/business-laws/google-ads-and-trademark-infringement/article65488108.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos