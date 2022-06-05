Google Analytics 4 Startup Preparation





By 2028, the data analytics market is expected to be worth $ 550 billion. The history of web analytics shows the rapidly evolving nature of this field. Only three years after the birth of the Internet, the first analytical solutions appeared. It included hit counters, simple code used to display the number of page views, log analysis, and early software to help interpret server logs. Hit counters are easy to use without specialized knowledge, and advanced options have allowed businesses to distinguish between humans and bots. Log analysis is more complex than a simple hit counter and helps identify more traffic sources.

How analytics have become more sophisticated

As websites became more complex, log analysis became more difficult. In the early days of the Internet, most URLs hosted a single HTML file in plain text. As the site added images, audio, and video, the browser had to make an HTTP request for each visit to the page. Rapid technological advances required new web analytics solutions to emerge. As demand increased, new solutions were offered to track more than simple hit counts and log analysis. Optimized conversion rates, page performance, and user experience with new indicators of user behavior such as session replay, heatmaps, form analysis, traffic sources, and customer lifetime value. Marketers used this information to create targeted ads, improve A / B testing, optimize website copy, and more.

History and future of Google Analytics

About 28 million active websites use Google Analytics. The advent of Google Analytics came in 2005, when it acquired one-fifth of the Fortune 500 companies with Urchin, a leading analytics provider working with major web hosts. Google Analytics is a hosted analytics solution with a focus on quantitative data. Their analysis is directly linked to Google’s web marketing products and provides detailed tag-based data. Universal Analytics was introduced by Google in 2012 and changed the outlook for web analytics. Universal Analytics provided offline behavior monitoring, demographics, and richer customer data.

Preparing for Google Analytics 4

Over the last decade, websites and online platforms have evolved, followed by Google Analytics. In October 2020, Google Analytics 4 (GA4) was introduced. So how is GA4 different from Universal Analytics? Universal Analytics distinguished hit times, but GA4 considered all events as hits and automatically collected all engagement data, not just page views. GA4 can report the average time it has taken for a user to perform a particular action. UniversalAnalytics only reports the length of visits and the time between pageviews.

One of the biggest attractions of GA4 is predictive analytics of customer behavior. GA4 analyzes purchase probabilities to see the likelihood that users who have been active in the last 28 days will make a purchase within the next week, churn probabilities, and revenue forecasts. GA4 also offers real-time reporting with more data, cross-platform reporting, integration of web and mobile data on one platform, and a new debug mode. Google’s Universal Analytics will shut down on July 1, 2023. Is your business ready to switch?

Currently, there is no direct upgrade path from Universal Analytics to GA4. Also, there is no way to transfer historical data. To get the latest information on the web analytics market, learn how data collection has changed in GA4, recode existing tags to work on this new platform, and redo the dashboard for new metrics. Need to track. This may seem daunting, but expert help ensures a smooth transition to analysis. Migrating to GA4 enables your business, generates reliable data, and leads to smarter business decisions. Start your migration today.

Brian Wallace is a Grit Daily columnist. He is an entrepreneur, writer, and host of podcasts. He is the founder and president of Now Sourcing and has been featured in Forbes, TIME, and The New York Times. Brian previously wrote to Mashable and now writes to Hacker Noon, CMSWire, Business2Community and more. His Next Action Podcast features entrepreneurs trying to reach the next level. Brian also hosts #LinkedInLocal events nationwide to promote the use of LinkedIn among professionals who want to grow their careers.

