What is the pageless format of Google Docs? And how do you use it?





Do you want to insert a wide table or large image that does not shrink into your document? Do you have any plans to print the document? Check the pageless format in Google Docs.

About pageless format of Google Docs

The pageless format of Google Docs provides continuous pages without page breaks, similar to the default pageview. Therefore, you can create documents without worrying about migration between pages.

This format also allows you to place wide items such as tables and images without shrinking them. For tables, scrollbars appear at the bottom so you can easily view the columns from left to right.

Unlike the Pages format, Pageless does not display headers, footers, or watermarks. You will also not be able to add page numbers, columns, footnotes, etc. However, you can add and display these elements by switching from pageless to page format.

As Google states, this format is intended to help users collaborate on documents and likely not need to format them for printing.

With so many employees moving to hybrid work and less need for printing, the pageless format allows teams to collaborate on documents with wide tables, large images, or detailed feedback in comments. Will be easier.

The reaction between the comment and the emoji remains on the right side of the document as usual. Also, the sidebar opened for image options etc. will be displayed on the right side as usual.

Switch to pageless format

Switching from the default page format to pageless is just a moment.From the menu[ファイル]>[ページ設定]Choose.

In the pop-up window, select Pageless at the top. You will see a brief description of this format and the option to change the background color. You can also select Set as Default to use this format for future new documents. Click OK when you are finished.

Change text width

The feature of the pageless format of Google Docs that you want to adjust is the width of the text. This allows you to use the format to keep the text intact or to take advantage of the full width of the document.

In the menu[表示]>[テキスト幅]Select and select an option from the pop-up menu. Select Narrow, Medium, or Wide to update the document immediately.

When collaborating on a document, other users do not see the text width selection.

Pageless and page format

Here is a pageless document with a wide table and panoramic images. As you can see, there is enough space to accommodate these types of elements. Also note the scrollbars at the bottom of the table, as mentioned above.

If you create the document using the same elements in the page format, you will find that the table and image sizes are smaller.

So if you have a document that benefits from a larger workspace than headers, footers, and page numbers, Pageless is the way to go.

Print a pageless format document

The purpose of the pageless format is to work online, but you can also print the document if you wish. Note that Google Docs formats the print version to correspond to the elements in the document, as shown in the print preview screenshot below.

If you have a document item that is wider than Google Docs allows by default, try the pageless format to ensure that the document element is displayed properly.

