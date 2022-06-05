Businessmen need to understand technology, they need to understand technology more than they need to understand technology





Software is a business now.

Nowadays, many things such as clouds and cars are hybrids. Today, we are seeing the rise of hybrid business leaders with advanced technical understanding and strong business building skills. They may come from technical ranks, but from the business side who need to develop more advanced technical skills.

This is from Thomas Erl, author of numerous business technology books and CEO of Arcitura Education, which provides technology skill training to thousands of professionals around the world. Leaders and managers need to understand technology. You need to understand not only how technology relates to system automation, but also how technology relates to your global digital presence. You also need to have a firm grasp of how your competitors and other companies in the market are using the technology.

At the same time, engineers need to gain business insight. Erl points out that there is a convergence between the required skill sets of technicians and businessmen. Technicians need to understand the business, and business leaders need to understand the technology.

Recently I had the opportunity to talk to Erl. He co-authored the A Field Guide to Digital Transformation. It provides a roadmap for both executives and technicians seeking a leadership role in a company’s efforts.

To some extent, he explains that it’s probably more urgent for tech professionals to enhance their tech games than they learn to lead their business. Some people understand the business, others bow their heads, but they need to be more careful. They are always focused on technology and learn everything they need about what is automated. Understanding their business is usually easier and probably less important than executives understanding technology. They aren’t surprised because it’s more difficult and more important for businesses to understand the technology.

Technology awareness and proficiency are now part of the job of all executives, Erl points out. Without insight as CEO, CTO, or Vice President, you will not be able to make effective strategic decisions. In the past, they just relied on others to give them reports. Now, as an established manager, you need to roll up your sleeves and bite bullets and get into an understanding of the level of skill you may be uncomfortable with.

This convergence is essential as many organizations are not yet fully aware that it is a technology business. Erl warns that in the coming years, some organizations will be rudely awakened if they continue to follow the traditional approach. Being able to build behind the scenes and develop larger, more powerful businesses gives others a dramatic advantage over what they used to be. You are just destructive and can pave the way for new markets. And you can really surprise other organizations with revelation about what you have built, and more than ever.

At the same time, to be a digitally driven business, both engineers and business leaders need to have the right skills and support. Erl says it’s really an open field right now. However, you need to maintain digital transformation. With digital transformation, you can unfold things and promise the world, but to be truly successful, you must be able to maintain it. It depends on how digital transformation is performed within your organization.

Maintaining digital transformation requires different cultures and ways of thinking to take advantage of new forms of automation that introduce new forms of decision-making and innovations that introduce new forms that leverage data intelligence. The overall aspect of having access to highly comprehensive data and insightful intelligence is very powerful, but it needs to be understood to take full advantage of it. If you don’t understand what insights are given, if you don’t understand how to use them, and most importantly, how your IT team can properly generate data intelligence related to your organization. If you don’t understand, effort can take you to the wrong path altogether.

Executives and managers don’t need to learn programming with Python, but they need a conceptual level of understanding, Erl explains. You need to understand what your system is doing in relation to your digital presence and how it is being used by other organizations and competitors. Did they leverage blockchain to protect their data? Are they using cloud computing in a more efficient or cost-effective way?

Successful leaders have a basic level of understanding to really understand what is happening in the outside world and to best determine what should happen in the world they are responsible for. Is required.

