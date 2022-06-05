The surprisingly similar iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro designs are no coincidence: is Google copying Apple?





As you may know, during Google I / O, Sundar Pichai & Co (surprisingly) unwrapped the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro about five months before their official release. The technical details of the Pixel 7 Series haven’t been confirmed yet, but it’s certain that the new Pixel will bring back the design of the “camera bar” following last year’s Pixel 6. This is slowly but steadily becoming a Google design. It’s the most well-known visual feature, but of course, those who like the spread of technical conspiracy theories will find something familiar with the design of the Pixel 7 Pro’s camera bar with three camera sensors. It must have been.

After all, the back of the Pixel 7 Pro looks like a blown-down version of the front of the unannounced iPhone 14 Pro. It has an i-shaped notch for Face ID and the camera sensor. Isn’t it i-ronic?

Now let’s take a quick look at why the design of the rear camera on the Google Pixel 7 Pro looks like that. Answers why the display cutouts on the iPhone 14 Pro are suspiciously similar, and, of course, the latest (and very important!) Conspiracy theories in the world of smartphone technology.

Did Google copy Apple, or did Apple copy Google?

Why the design of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro is so much more important than you might think

As a starting point, you may be wondering why we’re discussing this little detail about the design of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro. So I’ll start by explaining why there’s so much more than you thought …

You also need to be able to recognize the front of your phone, and Apple bets on it. Start with Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and the rumored i-shaped dual punchhole display cutout.

As you know, Apple loves to do things differently. That’s why the company has been choosing iPhone notches for five consecutive years. Is it beautiful? not really. Does it make the iPhone recognizable from a mile away? of course. For those with impeccable eyesight.

In 2017, Notch pushed the iPhone X and all subsequent models out of the crowd of Android phones that were set to quickly catch up with the punchhole trend officially launched by Honor and Honor View 20.

Did Apple’s plan work? absolutely. In fact, I dare to say that only the iPhone can be recognized when viewed from the front. Well, this doesn’t mean it looks better than any other device. But you can certainly say it’s an iPhone, which is important to Apple.

Cupertino likes devices that market themselves. The old iPhone design (also found on the iPhone SE) is just as stubborn and stuck longer than necessary, but there’s no other phone with such a thick bezel and the iconic Touch ID home button. So it worked on Apple. Each, Notch was Apple’s way of continuing the iPhone tradition of its unique look.

Of course, don’t forget that it also houses a complex array of Face ID sensors along with a 12MP selfie camera that shoots the best 4K selfie videos in the game. So it’s certainly not just about how it looks …

That said, Apple could push Touch ID behind the power button and call it a day, giving the iPhone X a small notch for taking simple selfies. .. By not doing so, Tim Cook & Co deliberately chose to make a large notch with Face ID. This will probably be present on future iPhones for at least a couple of years.

The rear camera bump design has become Apple’s second logo, making Google Phone ridiculously expensive. That is, people keep them in their cases. It’s as easy as that!

Midrange and flagship phone camera systems are the hottest of both phone makers and buyers anyway, so why not focus on it all? Literally and figuratively.

Apple’s iconic camera triangle, which began with the iPhone 11 series, and Google’s new camera bar are almost iconic. In fact, I argue that Google’s design will help the company’s flagship product grow into the most famous single phone set in the future. This is because other companies don’t seem to be interested in copying Google’s camera visor, but many are already iPhone triangle cameras. Oh, yes! Today, the Pixel is easier to recognize than the iPhone. Sure, it’s not very popular, but it’s very original. The camera bump design on the iPhone 14 Pro has a functional purpose. Pixel 7 Pro fixes a previously incorrect Google camera order. If you’ve ever thought that the camera bumps on all your smartphones are just for aesthetics, think twice.

For starters, if the camera bumps are designed symmetrically, this will keep your smartphone flat when placed on a table. It’s a small detail, but some of our team find the wobbling phone to be quite annoying. My Pixel 6 Pro is the best phone for anyone who happens to do so. Humble bragging.

Camera placement helps zoom in and out …

That is correct! I’ve written about this in the past, but one of the reasons the iPhone can zoom more smoothly than most other phones on the market is the triangular camera design, which allows all three Pro iPhone lenses to zoom together. Because they are within the same physical distance. Therefore, switching from an ultra-wide camera to a wide camera and a zoom camera shifts the field of view to about the same, which is unavoidable anyway.

Ask Google! For some reason, search engine giants recommend placing the Pixel 6 Pro’s wide-angle lens on the far left of the camera bar. The ultra-wide-angle camera is in the middle, and the 4x periscope zoom lens is on the far right. This causes the FoV to jump abruptly when switching lenses, how can I tell if this was a mistake? Well, I wrote a piece on it (not a humble bragging), and Google has dealt with it now! You should believe it!

The Pixel 7 Pro has three cameras arranged in the correct order: Ultra Wide-Wide-Zoom. The wide camera is the default camera and always moves back and forth between the other two cameras (left and right), so it makes sense to center it. This is an ideal scenario if your camera design has bars instead of triangles.

Praise, Google! I take half the credit for writing the work that called for it. Sundar I have adopted the PayPal.iPhone 14 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro designs: Did Google copy Apple or did Apple copy Google? And we end up with the question that some of Google and Apple fanatics have raised Twitter and OK, mostly Twitter. Did Google copy Apple’s i-shaped double punch holes, or did Apple copy Google’s i-shaped camera bar? Or is it all a coincidence?

For starters, as far as the iPhone 14 Pro series is concerned, rumors about the punchhole design date back to the summer of 2021 when the trusted leak star Shrimp Apple Pro unveiled the Huawei Mate 40 Pro display backplate (with a similarly large notch). More and more about its Face ID sensor and selfie shooter), and said that this design will be available on the iPhone 14. The record is, yes, everything was done long before the iPhone 13 was announced.

In addition, before Google officially announced Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, we saw a myriad of leaked renderings in the iPhone 14 Pro way. In short, it reveals the theory that Apple copied the design of the Pixel 7 Pro’s camera bar just because Google’s phone was officially announced before the iPhone 14 Pro. Does that mean Google copied Apple?

not really. It’s possible that Google’s Pixel 7 Pro was designed after the iPhone 14 Pro, but that’s not true.

Also, what is the specific value of the i-shaped camera notch on the back of the Pixel 7 Pro? none. It looks good, but the important thing here is that it looks so different from the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera bar that Google’s 2021 flagship owners will want to upgrade. This is basically what Samsung did in the design of the Galaxy S21 Ultra-S22 Ultra camera. The hardware is pretty much the same, but it looks different.

After all, I think both designs can achieve their original purpose exactly. By replacing the notch with an i-shaped notch, Apple continues the legacy of the iPhone, where “strange” is very recognizable (some people think the “i” is for the iPhone). And Google continues to build a newly discovered design language and brand identity (some say the “i” in the camera bar stands for “Pixel”).

As I always say, functional design is much more important than aesthetics, and I think Apple’s weird cutout is a brand new selfie camera with the same advanced Face ID technology and autofocus and a larger sensor. I’m glad to report that it still contains the image quality in dark places.

On the other hand, Google’s camera visor not only keeps the trend of ugly Google smartphones, but also prevents the Pixel from wobbling when placed on a flat surface, and the cameras need to be in the correct order. Visible feature improvements.

Win-Win. Hey, maybe “I” is for “victory”? I’m on fire. Do you wait for “fire”?

