Delicate dance of Google and Russia





San Francisco (CNN Business) – Russia has spent months ousting American tech companies or seeing them leave their agreement over the war in Ukraine. But the country is now in a stalemate with one of the big tech companies, Google.

Many of Google’s services, including search, maps, Gmail, and perhaps most importantly YouTube, will continue to be available in Russia even when Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter aren’t available. This situation shows the difficult position both sides are currently facing and the sparse current state of Russia’s Internet ecosystem. Russia has tried to block the Internet from the world, but seems to be aware of the potential public backlash against banning the most popular services. As part of that, Google opposes Russia’s actions, but maintains strategic and moral incentives.

The Russian government continues to squeeze Silicon Valley companies and filed a new lawsuit against Google last Friday for failing to store data from Russian users in the country. (Google did not respond to requests for comment on Russia’s move.) A few weeks ago, Google’s Russian subsidiary filed for bankruptcy and most of its commercial activities after the government took control of domestic bank accounts. Was paused.

“The seizure of Google Russia’s bank accounts by Russian authorities has led to the hiring and payment of Russian-based employees, payments to suppliers and vendors, and the fulfillment of other financial obligations,” a Google spokeswoman said in a statement. The Russian office has stopped working. ” To CNN business.

However, Google stopped completely withdrawing from Russia, and Russia stopped forcing it.

“Russian people rely on our services to access quality information and continue to use free services such as search, YouTube, Gmail, maps, Android and Play,” a spokeswoman said. I added. (Google has taken some steps to withdraw its services in Russia, banning Russia’s state media channels, blocking the sale of ads, and cracking down on false information about the war in Ukraine. increase.)

Meanwhile, Russia’s Minister of Digital Development, Maksut Shadayev, has ruled out a total ban on YouTube, one of Russia’s most popular online services. “We have no plans to block YouTube,” Shadayev reportedly said by Russian news agency Interfax. “Whenever you block something, you need to have a clear understanding that it doesn’t hurt your users,” he added.

For “real man” Google, keeping the service active in a market that already has a strong position with over 100 million Internet users has clear strategic value.

Marille Wijermars, an assistant professor of cybersecurity and politics at Maastricht University, said: The Netherlands has a job focused on Russia’s internet policy. “Given Russia’s push to establish digital sovereignty, it can be difficult to re-enter the market.” However, some Internet governance experts say they will continue to serve the country. He argues that Google’s choice may have more moral imperatives than business.

Daphne Keller, director of the platform regulation program at Stanford University’s Cyber ​​Policy Center, said: “It is very important to keep the information flowing to those who need it from sources other than Russian dissidents or state media.”

Google didn’t answer questions about the motivation to keep the service active in Russia, but YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki explained last week about the role that video platforms play in Russia.

“The reason we are still serving in Russia is that we can deliver independent news to Russia,” Wojcski told the audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “Therefore, the average Russian citizen has free access to the same information that can be accessed here in Davos, which allows the citizen to know what is happening and to have a perspective from the outside world. I believe it is very important to be able to. “

Insider Intelligence estimates that YouTube is used by about three-quarters of Russia’s online population, or more than 77 million people. Despite ongoing warnings from the Russian government to remove content, YouTube is one of the few digital links between Russia and the outside world, especially because other global platforms are blocked.

“YouTube in particular is like the last person to stand if you do,” Arina Polyakova, president and CEO of the Washington, DC-based European Policy Analysis Center, told CNN Business. .. “Google is the last company to stand in this broad battle between authoritarian governments and Western tech companies that provide one of the last spaces left for free speech in Russia. (According to Polyakova, Google is one of several companies that CEPA receives a “small portion” of its funding in the form of donations.)

Why Russia blinks on Google

Russia took advantage of the war in Ukraine to step up efforts to block the Internet from the rest of the world and build what is called the Digital Iron Curtain. However, its decision not to ban Google’s various services shows the limits of Russia’s more restricted, homemade Internet.

Not only is YouTube popular domestically, Russian authorities have long used this platform to spread their own messages. State media channels such as RT and Sputnik reached millions of subscribers before they were removed.

“Russia is actively using YouTube to spread the word,” said Wijermars. “In order to reach the younger generation watching less traditional television, it was important to popularize both television shows and more tuned online formats in order to expand the scope of the story.”

Unlike homemade social network VK and search engine Yandex, Russia has no local alternative to YouTube (government-backed RuTube has not achieved the same level of popularity). I think I’m afraid of repulsion because so many Russians use it, “says Polyakova. “And frankly, it gives YouTube a lot of leverage.”

YouTube isn’t the only popular Western tech platform left by Russia. WhatsApp, a mobile messenger owned by Facebook’s parent company Meta, is still in operation, and the Russian government says it is exempt because it is a private messaging service rather than a public social network. However, while Russia’s generosity to YouTube has so far extended to Google as a whole, Meta’s other platforms, Facebook and Instagram, were initially blocked.

YouTube is just one of the Google services that Russians depend on. “For example, it is unclear what will happen to the Android operating system that is widely used in Russia.

Russia has evacuated YouTube, “Wijermars said. “A long list of tech companies that have announced they will leave the Russian market with the effects of sanctions makes Russia’s digital economy extremely vulnerable to such turmoil.”

So far, both Russia and Google seem willing to drag their feet and dare to cut the code on the other side.

“I think the Russian government is playing a very delicate game here,” Polyakova said. “Obviously, there is a line that they don’t want to force them out of this company altogether.”

