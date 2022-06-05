According to Google Search, these are the top attractions in the United States this summer





When the world reopens, restrictions are lifted, and attractions are fully reopened, Americans are visiting their favorite destinations, despite rising gas prices and rising flight prices.

And according to Google, these destinations are the most searched destinations for Americans in the summer of 2022:

1. Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park is the world’s first national park and perhaps the finest national park in the United States. It was the most searched destination among Americans this summer.

Yellowstone National Park spans 3,472 square miles and has a peak of 11,358 feet. The park is very large and larger than the combined state of Delaware and Rhode Island. In 2019, more than 4 million tourists visited the national park.

Yellowstone National Park is also home to 67 mammals, 285 birds, 5 amphibians and 16 fish.

What to do in Yellowstone National Park Hiking to Old Faithful Observation Point Visit Upper Geyser Basin and Geyser Hill Marvel at Fairy Falls

business hours:

Admission fee:

Private car – $ 35 (valid for 7 days) Motorcycle – $ 30 (valid for 7 days) Single entry – $ 20 (valid for 7 days) Annual pass – $ 70 (valid for 365 days) 2.Glacier National Park

Glacier National Park was the second most searched destination for Americans in the summer of 2022. Located within the incredible Rocky Mountains (often referred to as the Rocky Mountains), Glacier National Park spans 1,583 square miles.

In addition, Glacier National Park is famous for its excellent hiking trails. Popular trails include the Greenell Glacier Trail, Lake Avalanche via the Sugi Trail, the Highline Trail: Logan Pass to the Granite Park Chalet, the Hidden Lake Trail, and the Ice Bar Gray Trail.

Currently, there are 26 glaciers in Glacier National Park, but the number is declining. The largest glacier is the Blackfoot Glacier. But the other 25 glaciers are spectacular. National parks are still incredibly popular. In 2019, it attracted 3.05 million visitors.

The best thing to do in Glacier National Park Visit the Grinnell Glacier Walk around Lake McDonald and down Going to the Sun Road

business hours:

Admission fee:

Private Car Admission – $ 35 Personal Admission – $ 20 Motorcycle Admission – $ 30 Year Pass – $ 703. Disney World

After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, Disney World is open without restrictions.

Disney had been obliged to mask at theme parks for almost two years. However, masks have become an option at Disney World. In addition, travelers do not need to be fully vaccinated to enter Disney World.

However, Disney World recommends that travelers with COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, chills, malaise, pain, shortness of breath, and congestion not enter the theme parks.

What to do at Disney World Enjoy views of Thunder Mountain Go on a Pirates of the Caribbean Indoor Cruise on Space Mountain

business hours:

Magic Kingdom Park – 9 AM to 11 PM EPCOT – 8 AM to 8 PM Disney Hollywood Studios – 8:30 AM to 9 PM Disney Animal Kingdom Theme Park – 8 AM to 8 PM Disney Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – 10 am-6pm

Admission fee:

1 per day ticket – $ 109 per ticket Park Hopper Option – $ 169 per ticket Park Hopper Plus Option – $ 1944 per ticket. Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe is the only American seeking a peaceful summer vacation. The vast freshwater lake is located in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The lake is more than 2 million years old and experts have tested the water to be 99.994% pure.

If you’re looking for a gorgeous beach but don’t like heading to Florida, California, or Mexico, Lake Tahoe is a great spot.

The lake receives about 15 million visitors annually and is one of the most popular destinations in the United States. It’s not hard to understand why!

What to do on Lake Tahoe Enjoy a Lake Tahoe boat cruise on an Emerald Bay hike in South Lake Tahoe

business hours:

Sand Harbor – Open 7 days a week from 7am to 1 hour after sunset. Lake Spooner – Open daily from sunrise to sunset. Kaybrock – Open daily from sunrise to sunset.

Admission fee:

Sand Harbor, Lake Spooner, Cabrock – $ 10.00 for Nevadans, $ 15.00 for others. 5. Hersheypark

Last but not least, Hersheypark was the fifth most searched destination in the United States in the summer of 2022. Hersheypark, Hershey, Pennsylvania, is a family-friendly theme park 95 miles west of Philadelphia.

In addition, the theme park includes an impressive 121-acre outdoor activity that mixes green spaces, shade, and gorgeous summer sunshine.

The park also has a zoo, a museum, 13 roller coasters, 15 water attractions and 26 children’s rides.

What to do at Hersheypark Visit Chocolate World Ride on a rough track exploring Hershey Gardens

business hours:

Weekdays 11am to 7pm, weekends 11am to 8pm

Admission fee:

1-day ticket (9-61 years old) – $ 56.951-Day ticket (3-8 years old / 62 years old and over) – $ 54.95 2-day ticket (9-61 years old) – $ 49 per day 2-day ticket Junior and senior (3) ~ 8 years old) / 62+) – $ 48 per day

