EU electric car adventurers need to plan carefully

As summer vacation approaches, European electric car owners may wonder if they risk taking their car on a long-distance trip. AFP investigates the pitfalls and joys of long-range emissions-free vehicles.

Fully electric vehicles have proved their place in urban areas and have won fans for their ease of use and low emissions, but many owners are concerned with cross-country or long-distance travel on the highway. , Still suffering from “range anxiety”.

Modern batteries, even newer models, require regular recharges and the infrastructure remains patched in many areas.

The AFP team set out to travel a distance of 900 km (550 miles) from Paris to Namur, south of Brussels, the capital of Belgium. The Citroene-C4 is a mid-range compact car that promotes SUV style. Fully charged range of 350 kilometers.

Other options equipped with the ChargeMap app for finding charging stations include A BetterRoutePlanner. The team departed from central Paris, which is usually busy.

Narrow range, slow charging

At low speeds and stop-start operation, most electric vehicles could drive for hours without problems, and the e-C4 was no exception.

But as soon as I got out on the freeway, the battery ran down. The 250-kilometer display range has been reduced to less than 100 kilometers in much less time than it would take to cover such a distance.

How wide the range depends on the vehicle model and the outside temperature. This means that winter trips require careful planning.

Also, the e-C4 does not have a quick charge feature for more expensive models, which may require longer outages.

However, if you refill up to 80% of the battery and stop at a service station near Verdun near the Belgian-Luxembourg border, the remaining 20% ​​will cost around € 10 ($ 11).

The European Automobile Manufacturers Association ACEA states that approximately 6.8 million chargers will be needed across the European Union to meet the 2030 climate target for blocks to reduce CO2 emissions from vehicles by 55%. ..

In 2021, only 300,000 low-speed chargers and 50,000 high-speed chargers were installed.

The apps tested by AFP have almost up-to-date charger locations, which allows subscribers to certain charging networks to get better rates, but all chargers accept bank card payments.

“Like a smartphone”

Dropping the freeway to a rural route around the Belgian border eliminated the car’s thirst for electricity, and many chargers offered at city halls, car dealerships and supermarkets eased range concerns.

At a Lidl supermarket, 52-year-old Emmanuel Verpoort was filling up his large Polestar car.

“I’ve already been to the Alps and headed to the Cote d’Azur in southern France at the end of June,” he said, predicting that the trip would cost only € 22.

“There are probably a lot of people on the road during the summer, but I’m not worried,” he added.

As a buyer, “You have to choose the right range of cars and it will charge quickly. It’s like a smartphone.”

With the approach to Brussels, it’s time to find a place to stay to provide charging so that you can leave at 100% the next day.

For now, it’s limited to high-end hotels, many of which have Tesla stations or some Airbnb listings.

On the way back, Dutch travelers could find it replenished before entering France. France has a reputation for being behind the Netherlands’ high-density charging network.

“The problem is that there is France between Belgium and Spain,” said 55-year-old Frank Berg, who was heading south with his wife Olga.

However, Cecile Goubet of the French electric vehicle organization Avere said, “Our efforts are beginning to pay off.” She said that under government legislation, all highway rest areas must provide recharge by the end of this year.

For now, long trips can still be hampered by technical issues. Some chargers visited by AFP on their approach to Paris were either closed for repairs or unable to provide fast charging, and dissatisfied drivers were queuing for a drip feed of electricity. ..

