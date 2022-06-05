Flag of New York’s New Marine Innovation Unit Plant





The Marines first fought and established the first unit in New York focused on innovation connected to experts in cyber, automation, contested logistics, machine learning and more.

The corps has established a marine innovation unit and headquarters in Newburgh, NY. This is an effort to directly leverage Empire State’s technology, entrepreneurship, technology-enabled universities, universities and people.

Currently, there are no service-level innovation commands in New York, MIU commander and reserve Colonel Matthew Swindle told the Marine Corps Times. The Marines will be the first.

Its headquarters are located in Newburgh, NY, home of the 4th Marine Aircraft Wing VMGR452, the KC-130T / KC-130J Squadron from Stewart Air National Guard Base.

It’s not an idea that comes out of nowhere.

For nearly a decade, the corps has been nervous about finding out where to get the above tech experts.

After all, it has quite a few in its own rank, but most of them are in Marine Corps Reserves.

Planned for both the 2021 Marine Corps Preliminary Campaign Plan and the May Annual Update of Marine Corps Force Design 2030, MIU found Marines with those skills and compared them to excluded groups and regions. Created to connect the Marines. For other services.

These include collaborations with industry, academia, special operations program managers, future army commands, and federal-funded research centers working on military issues.

Both reports state that MIU will partner with the Marine Corps Combat Research Institute to identify problems, gaps, and key solutions needed for service.

Marines from the I Marine Expeditionary Force will learn how to operate the world’s largest concrete 3D printer when building a 500-square-foot barracks at the US Army Engineers Research and Development Center in Champaign, Illinois. (Provided photo)

Lieutenant David Beron, commander of the Marine Reserve, told the Marine Times in a May interview.

And some pretty cool seats on the table for everything new in the corps.

According to Beron, marine guardians are involved in some of the high-end and most categorized programs we have and are leading them for that background. You have a constellation of threats moving there, which requires state-of-the-art, full domain awareness.

And it’s almost a full-time job in itself.

Swindle said the corps needed work focused on finding modifications that could be deployed on-site in months instead of years to address the ever-evolving dangers faced by operational forces.

Swindle said he advertised the first 100 empty slots of the unit in all parts of the reserve. This could be an active but considering switch, but an individual ready reserve, or an unstable reserve that the Marines face when they leave active but have not yet completed their service obligations. Includes uniformed bookers who are currently servicing.

According to Swindle, the results were dramatic. In the first week alone, there were 300 applications for 100 empty slots.

Since his January post, he has received nearly 975 submissions.

By the end of September, MIU will hit a total of 125 members, all bookers, he said. With the arrival of October 1st and the new fiscal year, 140 more slots should open, depending on the number of budgets.

The current plan requires MIU to have a total of 380 billets by the end of 2024.

Marines may be motivated, but to tackle these difficult problems independently and most often remotely, artificial intelligence, data science, human systems, advanced manufacturing, quantum computing, and autonomy. / You need to apply measurable expertise in any area of ​​robotics, space, supply chain management, cyber, synthetic biology, energy and materials science, or other technical areas.

The world’s largest concrete 3D printer will build a 500-square-foot barracks at the US Army Engineers R & D Center in Champaign, Illinois in mid-August. Marine Corps Systems Command worked with the Marine Expeditionary Forces of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force to conduct field user assessments, informing them of the future requirements for state-of-the-art technology and autonomous systems. (Provided photo)

Swindle has been working in the Defense Innovation Unit, which connects Silicon Valley and the Department of Defense since 20182021.

According to Swindle, all the great ideas came from the Marine Corps, thanks to the critical thinking of Force Design 2030.

Colonel wants the unit to build a barracks 3D printing experiment where MIU kicks off a US-based Group I drone manufacturing site and provides the Marines with off-the-shelf solutions for secure housing. As an example of the innovation work I was thinking of, I pointed out two uncategorized projects. In a solemn place.

The drone project was the answer to the tightening of Group I drones controlled by the Chinese government, and planners were worried about the security and supply of these platforms. Blue’s small unmanned aerial vehicle system project built a homeland-based Group I drone on the ground.

The 3D-printed barracks encouraged marine-worthy memes and could have looked like a cool science fair project to beginners. But that’s until the numbers behind the scenes are revealed.

Swindle said typical fortified barracks built in Iraq and Afghanistan would require the transportation of construction materials and would consume three weeks’ worth of platoon time.

It’s three weeks of insecurity, no ambush, no raids, and no meeting with locals.

Instead, with 3D printing and some planning, you can build an entire barracks in 24 hours.

And that 3D-printed structure has better ballistic protection than the plywood huts and sandbags that have become friends with many Marines over the last two decades, he said.

Todd South has written several publications on crime, courts, government and the military since 2004 and was selected as a finalist for the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for the Co-authoring Project on Intimidation of Witnesses. Todd is a veteran of the Iraq War Marine Corps.

