Save on homes, kitchens, tech and more





— Recommendations are your own choice of Reviewed editors. You may be charged a fee if you purchase via the link.

Search Amazon every day to find the best deal available. Whether it’s a new kitchen tool or a top-notch technology for upgrading smart homes, online shopping giants offer some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Amazon will cover whatever you need.

There is still a long way to go where this deal came from. Sign up for the Reviews Perks and Rec newsletter and it will continue to be delivered every Sunday to Friday.

Below are some of Amazon’s top deals today, including incredible price cuts for Apple AirPods Pro, children’s toys, and a handy Keurig coffee maker. All of these have been scrutinized by a team of deal experts to ensure they are the “best”. Web “price. If you are looking for N95 and KN95 masks now, Amazon also has a lot of options for sale today.

Father’s Day Shopping: The best 55+ gifts for dads of all kinds

Walmart + Weekend: Find out how to get exclusive access to PlayStation 5 restocks and more

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. With an Amazon Prime subscription, you’ll get two days of free shipping and many other benefits for $ 14.99 per month ($ 7.49 for students, $ 6.99 for government-qualified students).

Even better, for now, shoppers can get a $ 5 discount on their first purchase of an Amazon app over $ 10.

Amazon’s 10 Best Deals to Buy Now Apple AirPods Pro $ 179.99 ($ ​​69 Discount) Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower $ 345.99 ($ ​​154 Discount) Up to 46% Discount on Outdoor Kids Toys Keurig K -Supreme Coffee Maker for $ 129.99 ($ ​​30 discount) Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200P3, 3 packs $ 34.95 ($ 10.04 discount) iRobot Roomba j7 + $ 589.99 ($ ​​210 discount) 2021 Apple iMac from $ 1,349 ($ 150 discount) Bose earphones Save up to 29% on Hisense ULED Premium 55U8G QLED Series 55-inch Android 4K smart TV for $ 599.96 ($ 100.03 savings) Blueair Air Purifier for $ 249.99 ($ ​​70 savings) The best Amazon deals of the day

1. 28% off: Apple AirPods Pro pair

Apple AirPods Pro are some of the best headphones available, and you can get an updated version now for $ 179.99. We love active noise canceling pros that attenuate environmental noise and the customizable fit of buds. MagSafe has been added to this new version. This means that if you place it near the MagSafe charger, it will lock in place and start charging. Get it now for $ 179.99. This is a whopping $ 69.01 reduction from the list price of $ 249.

Apple AirPods Pro Saves $ 179.99 (Saves $ 69.01)

2. Save $ 154: This Powerful Lawn Mower

Use the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch brushless cordless lawn mower to apply professional trim to your lawn. This prestigious home essential features a convenient 3-in-1 system that enables easy push-button start and mulching, rear bagging and side discharge functions. According to the brand, the lawn mower can run for up to 60 minutes when fully charged. It usually rings for $ 499.99, and thanks to the $ 154 price cut, you can bring this homeowner’s essentials home for just $ 345.99 today.

Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch brushless cordless lawn mower for $ 345.99 ($ ​​154 savings)

3. Up to 46% off: These popular outdoor children’s toys

Looking for a way to keep your kids entertained this summer? Amazon offers up to 46% discounts on select outdoor children’s toys such as Little Tikes, Nerf, Melissa & Doug. One of the great choices is the water stand for the Little Tikes Anchors Away pirate ship. Today it has dropped from $ 79.99 to $ 69, a 15% price cut. The pirate ship-themed toys have several spinning features that allow small children to pump and shoot water.

Up to 46% discount on outdoor children’s toys

4. Less than $ 130: This Single Serve Coffee Maker

Buy the Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker on Amazon now to meet all your early morning caffeine cravings. Using an easy-to-use single serve coffee machine, you can brew up to 12 ounces at a time and fit mugs up to 7 inches high. Therefore, you can easily brew a daily amount of Java with your favorite travel mug. Best of all, Keurig can also be used to brew coffee on ice for a refreshing cup of Joe. You can usually buy it for $ 159.99, but compact coffee makers today cost only $ 129.99, saving you $ 30.

Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker for $ 129.99 (Save $ 30)

5. 22% down: These smart switches

If you want to upgrade some smart homes, consider buying a Kasa smart light switch on Amazon, which has dropped from $ 44.99 today to $ 34.95. With these easy-to-install lighting switches, you can monitor your home fixtures from anywhere using your smartphone and the Case app. Best of all, when you connect to Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, the switch works with voice control.

Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200P3, 3 Pack $ 34.95 ($ 10.04 Savings)

Amazon Deals of the Week

1. iRobot Roomba j7 +

With a robot vacuum, you can keep your home in top condition with minimal effort. The iRobot Roomba j7 + is the best robot vacuum we’ve ever tested. Today, you can take your self-exhausting Roomba home at the lowest price ever, from the regular price of $ 799.99 to $ 200.99. This robot vacuum turned out to be iRobot’s best Roomba ever, with excellent navigation and cleaning capabilities. In testing, the j7 + easily manipulated furniture and around (yes) dog droppings, picking up as much dirt as a full-size vacuum cleaner.

iRobot Roomba j7 + $ 599 ($ ​​200.99 savings)

2. 2021 Apple iMac

I think the Apple M1 iMac is a rugged computer with the finest display. If you want to try your desktop for yourself, you can get the orange version on Amazon today for only $ 1,349. This is $ 150 off the list price of $ 1,499. In the tests, I was impressed with the innovative design of the computer, the stunning display, and the reasonable price.

2021 Apple iMac from $ 1,349 ($ 150 savings)

3. Bose earphones

Buy these Bose earphones for sale on Amazon and listen to your favorite songs directly while saving a lot of money. Bose QuietComfort earphones are available for $ 199. This is a $ 80 reduction from the usual $ 279. In the tests, we highly valued the best-in-class noise canceling technology to block busy traffic and strong winds and enjoy clearer sound more. There are also Bose Sport earphones available for $ 149 off $ 30. According to the company, the sports bud comes with three sizes of StayHear Max chips to find the best fit for your ears and to withstand the most difficult training conditions with sweat and weather resistance.

Save up to 29% on Bose earphones

4. Hisense55U8GULED Premium QLED Series 55inch Android 4K Smart TV

Upgrade your home viewing experience for your favorite movies and shows with the Hisense 55U8GULED Premium QLED Series Android 4K smart TV. The regular price is $ 699.99, and you can get a 55-inch screen for $ 599.96 for $ 100 off. According to Hisense, televisions use quantum dot technology to produce more vibrant colors on their displays. Combining Dolby Vision HDR images with Dolby Atmos sounds makes everything from your favorite game show to a movie night at home really feel like a movie.

Hisense’s 55U8GULED Premium QLED Series 55-inch Android 4K Smart TV Saves $ 598 (Saves $ 101.99)

5.Blueair air purifier

Pick up a Blueair air purifier and remove dust and dirt from your home. The price has now been reduced from $ 319.99 to $ 249.99. This is an impressive $ 70 price cut. Designed to filter pet skin, pollen, dust, and more, this powerful air purifier features a machine-washable cloth prefilter and can be used in areas up to 540 square feet. The brand claims that the appliance, when used properly, can capture up to 99% of the pollutants in the air of your home.

Blueair Air Purifier Saves $ 249.99 (Saves $ 70)

Other Notable Amazon Transactions We Found

Deliver deals and shopping advice directly to your mobile phone. Sign up for text message alerts from experts in your reviews.

Reviews product experts can meet all your shopping needs. Follow our reviews on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Flipboard to get the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published, but are subject to change over time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/reviewed/2022/06/05/best-amazon-deals/7521788001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos