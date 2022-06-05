WWDC 2022: What to expect at this week’s Apple conference





CNN —

Apple is about to host its annual developer conference this week. It is expected to showcase new software appearing on the most popular devices and provide the greatest hints to date for new products that have long been rumored to be under development.

At the Worldwide Developers Conference, which virtually starts on Monday and ends on Friday, Apple will showcase its latest operating system, iOS 16. This may include an improved notification center and lock screen for the iPhone, as well as new health features. And iMessage’s social features. Other rumors point to new TVOS features that may lead to smart homes. Upgrade to Apple Watch OS to extend battery life. And the new MacBook Air.

Some analysts hope that Apple (AAPL) will be able to consider early on a platform that is considered to be called RealityOS. The system can power mixed reality headsets, which are wearable devices that are said to be capable of both virtual reality and augmented reality, which Apple (AAPL) has been rumored to be working on for many years. ..

Daniel Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, called the rumored hardware product Apple Glasses, nodding Google early on and failing to make its way into smart glasses. In this week’s investor note, Ives said he expects Apple to take advantage of many AR / VR technologies for developers planning to deploy.

Ultimately, this strategy is to put bread crumbs on the AR headset Apple Glasses, which is expected to debut before the holiday season or the latest early 2023.

Cook has long spoken out about Apple’s vision to dig deeper into AR. This is the next big thing in AR and calls it a very important part of Apple’s future. But everyone speculates if this is the year Apple will finally announce the card for its future.

Apples events will be livestreamed on their website, YouTube, and other social media platforms. The start is set at 10 am (Pacific Standard Time) / 1 pm (Pacific Standard Time). Let’s take a closer look at what we expect.

As with last year, iOS 16 features are expected to be a game changer, but with a few additions, we can breathe new life into the user experience.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is expected to make messages more social and interactive, recreate the notification system, and lock the screen with a focus on widgets.

Ramon Llamas, Research Director at IDC Research, said Apple is rethinking real estate on the lock screen and moving from static text and email notifications to interactive experiences such as schedules, weather, and news. He said that it can create valuable opportunities for people.

Think of everything and widgets that you can see at a glance without having to open your iPhone, according to Rama. Then connect them to your home screen. This is part of the iPhone experience, almost the same and will benefit from the update.

On the iPadOS, on the other hand, Apple is expected to double its multitasking capabilities to play a powerful in-house M1 processor. According to Bloomberg, this update may make the iPad feel like a laptop and not a phone.

Apple will also announce the latest Mac OS, named the rumored Mac Mammoth. It may provide updates to apps such as Mail, Notes, and Safari, as well as similar social features for messages rumored to appear on the iPhone.

Apple has the potential to add home automation improvements to both HomePod speakers and Apple TV, as well as the broader HomeKit ecosystem. Apple may also announce updates to the Apple Watch OS, promising new health features, training, and watch faces.

If Apple’s previous developer conference is a sign, it’s unlikely that the company will announce a major new hardware product at this year’s event. But that potential Apple can spotlight the next-generation M2 chip and discuss developer opportunities around it. For example, Apple can announce the new MacBook Air by showing what the system can do with the latest in-house processors.

New hardware is usually coming out later this year, so don’t be disappointed if you don’t see anything, Llamas said. But even so, I think the bigger news is that Apple owns the silicon that drives them, not the hardware itself.

The big wildcard at WWDC is whether Apple will make a flashy announcement about augmented reality or focus on more gradual updates.

Instead of announcing a mixed reality headset right now, Apple may outline how developers can use their existing ARKit platform and programming language Swift to create a wide range of AR and VR content. .. (Apple’s tagline for events is approaching soon. Companies often hide clues in images and invite event taglines.)

Eric Abbruzzese, research director at ABI Research, says the company has a good chance of teasing new AR / VR features without fully exposing the new device. But, as he points out, it’s rare to announce a new software system for a hardware line that Apple hasn’t announced yet.

Abbruzzese added that it’s like releasing iOS before the iPhone is released.

It’s unclear if Apple will build a framework to further drive AR / VR hardware in its pipeline, but Apple executives can devote a significant portion of their keynote to software related to these technologies. There is sex.

Apple has been building ARKit on the mobile device side for years, Abbruzzese said. Many of them are absolutely converted into their headsets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/05/tech/wwdc-2022-what-to-expect/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos