How to fix ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE error in Google Chrome for Windows





Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers on the internet. But just because it’s popular doesn’t mean it’s okay. When a user tries to visit a particular website, a ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE error pops up in Google Chrome.

Therefore, if you receive the same error message, consider trying the following solutions.

What is the Google Chrome ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE error?

ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE is the error message you receive when you visit a particular website in Google Chrome. The message can be caused by a problem either on the user side or on the server side.

In most cases, the wrong website access environment is the main reason behind the error. But there are many more criminals behind this problem. Check them out first before getting into the solution.

If the router is in an error state, an error message may pop up. Using a proxy connection is another main reason behind the controversial issue. Corrupted DNS cache data can also be the cause of the problem.

Fortunately, getting rid of this error code in Google Chrome is very easy. Try the following solutions to resolve the issue.

1. Restart Google Chrome

First of all, be sure to restart Google Chrome before trying the solutions below. After all, the error code may be due to a temporary glitch in your browser. In this case, it’s best to consider a reboot.

Therefore, run the reboot process to see if the issue is fixed. If not, try the next solution in the list.

Creating Today’s Video 2. Restart your router

The next solution you can try is to restart your router. This issue can occur if the router is in an error state. Thankfully, just restarting your router will fix the problem.

First, turn off the router and leave it for about 5 minutes. After that, turn on the power and connect the computer and the router. Please revisit the offending website and see if you see the error.

3. Update Google Chrome

If you are using an older version of Google Chrome, you may run into discussion issues. To resolve this issue, you need to download the latest browser updates. Here’s how you do it.

Launch Google Chrome. Click the three dots in the upper left corner.Cursor[ヘルプ]Go to and from the context menu[GoogleChromeについて]Choose. Google Chrome will look for and download available updates.

After the update process is complete, restart your browser to check for issues.

4. Clear the cached data of Google Chrome

Like other applications, Google Chrome also stores cached data. This cached data reduces website load times by storing some onsite elements from your last visit. However, over time, cached data can become corrupted, which can adversely affect browser performance. Therefore, it is important to clear the cache to prevent cache interference.

Below are the steps to clear the cached data in Google Chrome.

Open Google Chrome and click on the three dots from the top left corner.From the context menu[設定]Click.From the left pane[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Choose.[閲覧履歴データのクリア]Click an option.[時間範囲]Click the dropdown icon next to the option and click[すべての時間]Choose.[キャッシュされた画像とファイル、およびCookieとその他のサイトデータオプション]Check the box.[データを消去]Click.

that’s it. Then restart your browser and check for problems. If that continues, try the next solution in the list.

5. Turn off the proxy server

If you are connected to a public network, we recommend using a proxy server. Proxy servers provide a gateway between users and the Internet to prevent cyber attacks. But on the other hand, it could be one of the reasons behind the Google Chrome ERR_ADDRESS_UNREACHABLE error.

To resolve this issue, you need to disable the proxy server. Here’s how.

Use Win + I to open the settings.From the left pane[ネットワークとインターネット]Choose.[プロキシ]Click.[プロキシサーバーを使用する]Next to[設定]Click.[プロキシサーバーを使用する]Disables the toggle next to.[保存]Click. 6. Disable unwanted Chrome extensions

The Google Web Store has various extensions that you can install in your browser. Most extensions increase productivity, but some extensions can affect browser performance and cause a variety of issues. Temporarily disabling these extensions may resolve the discussion issue.

To disable the extension in Google Chrome, follow these steps:

Click the three vertical dots in the upper right corner. Go to More Tools> Extensions. Disable toggle under all unwanted extensions. To remove the extension completely from Google Chrome[削除]Click. 7. Temporarily disable the Microsoft Defender firewall

Microsoft Defender Firewall has a long history of disrupting the online surfing experience and causing a variety of errors. In this situation, you can consider temporarily disabling the Microsoft Defender firewall to see if the issue goes away. Here’s how.

[スタート]Open the menu, type Windows Security, and press Enter.From the left pane[ファイアウォールとネットワーク保護]Choose. Click Private Network. Disables switching under the Microsoft Defender firewall.For UAC that pops up[はい]Click.

Open Google Chrome and go to the website that was throwing the error to see if the problem persists. If yes, perform the above steps again to re-enable the firewall.

8. Flush DNS cache data

Clearing DNS cache data is another effective solution that you can try in this situation. You can do this by following these steps:

Open a command prompt using one of the many ways to open a command prompt on a Windows PC. Type the following command and press Enter. ipconfig / flushdns

The message “Windows IP configuration. DNS resolver cache has been successfully flushed.” Is displayed. Now run Chrome again and see if you see any errors.

Enjoy error-free browsing in Chrome

Hopefully the solution will help you solve the problem in the discussion. However, if none of these fixes work, consider switching to another browser as a last resort.

