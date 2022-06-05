10 insurance companies that disrupt the Nigerian insurance industry





Insurance penetration is less than 1% and remains a concern for industry stakeholders. Despite being an African giant, Nigeria continues to grow tremendously in the industry compared to what is found in South Africa and Kenya.

Based on this, FSD Africa; a specialized development agency funded by the UK Government and working to reduce poverty across sub-Saharan Africa, is working with the National Insurance Commission to implement the BIMALAB InsurTech Acceleration Program. Organized.

The 10-week program is designed to support the startups of Nigerian insurance companies building innovations in microinsurance and digital brokers. B2B data analytics supports the insurance sector, developing ancillary revenue and insurance add-ons for small businesses (MSME), and SaaS solutions for areas such as agriculture, cyber, and climate change.

The program also saw the participation of 10 insurers enthusiastic about changing the Nigerian insurance story over the years. The insurance companies that participated in the Bimalab program are:

Izanu Africa Izanu Africa is a platform that leverages technology tools to provide solutions to agricultural risks by democratizing access to agricultural solutions and resources, including microinsurance in emerging and frontier markets. InsurTech bundles tailored warranty policies for farmers, especially those at the bottom of the pyramid, to increase resilience to man-made and naturally occurring incidents and to provide comprehensive and climate-resistant guarantees. Access is believed to improve the livelihoods of smallholders. Policies by these farmers in Africa, especially Nigeria, guarantee food security, enhance their livelihoods and with inputs and producers. Will strengthen the relationship. Izanus products include crop guarantees that cover smallholders from economic and productive losses for a variety of reasons, machine guarantees that cover insured machines from sudden and unexpected physical losses / damages, and unexpected ones. Includes livestock guarantees designed to protect livestock, and goods in transit to protect farmers who transport goods from one site to another for economic losses in transit. Insurpass Insurpass is an API-driven Insurance-as-a-Service platform built by developers for innovators and organizations. The platform abstracts everything you need to deliver digital insurance services to your customers, including products, back-end components, insurance back office modules, into a simple API integration. The Merchant Dashboard (Insurance Management and Developer Portal) allows users to manage integration into the Insurpass API platform while providing real-time policy and billing transaction reports, customer details, payment history, API keys, webhooks and more. You can access. With end-user moves to improve insurance products, insurers say they are providing insurers with reliable digital and on-site channel access by connecting insurance to other sectors of the economy. I did. It is also financial to foster an ecosystem among insurers, banks, fintech companies and service providers in other industries and create incredible opportunities to accelerate insurance inclusion in Africa. Not receiving sufficient service. Pay U Pay-U is affordable, flexible, cheap and to use for Africans by unboarding car insurance and building trust by insisting on human intervention. An insurance company platform that provides honest car insurance according to your needs. With Pay U, the value of an individual car determines how much you pay per minute. Users can pay from 70 Kobo per minute to N10 per minute once the minute starts reading when the app is turned on. The platform is designed to solve users’ problems with pricing, onboarding and control of claims, giving them complete control over where and when to place the car cover in their hands. Turaco Turaco is a microinsurtech company that is transforming healthcare financing in emerging markets. It is a low-cost insurance provider that designs and provides simple and affordable insurance to unserviced and unserviced customers. The platform has a vision of insuring one billion people within the next 25 years and says it wants to double the number of insureds worldwide. He added that by offering subscription-based insurance products for the mass market that are bundled with regular transactions that people are already doing, it is bringing a new model to the health and risk financing of emerging customers. I did. The company recently officially announced its expansion into Nigeria through a corporate partnership with AXA Mansard and Turaco Inclusive Ltd, a subsidiary of Turakos Nigerian. GampGamp provides technical support and compensation for damages and losses. The It tech Device Protection Plan is a subscription that covers broken phones and computers for around N500 per month. In addition, we provide protection and repair such as home appliance phone repair and protection, computer repair and protection, AC repair and protection, water dispenser repair and protection. The maximum is N80,000, the premium is from N1500, the repair range is up to N300,000, and the repair range is from N6,000 per month for professionals to N1.2 million. Arteri Arteri is the latest financial and business infrastructure for African healthcare. The company said it supports health insurance plan applications and pre-qualification screening, as well as out-of-pocket prepayment for all procedures. For individuals and families, Arteri is built to help you find the best health insurance plan, simplify technical details and do all the paperwork. We also help you pay for your health insurance without stress or financial risk. For healthcare providers, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies and other healthcare providers need the money to improve services and upgrade the equipment they need at low interest rates without sacrificing worker compensation. It says it will be accessible. As a result, healthcare providers believe that through our funding mechanism, patients are less worried about paying for services. Paddy Cover Paddy Cover is a payment to an insurance company that incorporates insurance products into your lifestyle and allows for flexibility in payments. Our mission is to leverage the power of technology and strategic partnerships to create influential insurance products and effectively distribute them to the largest number of people. In response to that need, InsurTech will focus on strengthening resilience as well as adopting and distributing key insurance products such as life insurance, health insurance and welfare insurance as a means of building risk prevention models. I have it. PaddyCover works with established insurance companies and customer aggregators to design and deliver bespoke products through a multi-channel platform that facilitates flexible and convenient payment of insurance packages. Wellahealth The purpose of Wellahealthcare is to provide accessible and quality healthcare at a very affordable price throughout Africa, including Nigeria. Its basic plan includes malaria testing and medicine at the pharmacy closest to you, health care, telemedicine, diet planning, and weekly health tips. We recently launched Wellahealth 2.0, incorporating many new services and experiences to promote our mission to bring healthcare to all African doors, as the lives of all Africans are important. The platform said it is more aware of the power of technology and innovation. To make quality healthcare more affordable and accessible to Africans, SLDR ASLL DRA uses advanced technology to collect and analyze millions of records and has unique domain expertise. An insurance data and analytics service company with a primary focus on emerging economies that leverage and provide. Innovative solution. Provides members with ratemaking, insurance underwriting, catastrophe, and weather risk analysis and decision support solutions, while helping them make more accurate, efficient, and disciplined decisions about risk, investment, and operations. increase. Overall, the platform wants to help its members protect people, property, and financial assets. The company is a customized advisory that supports speed to market, quality underwriting and differentiation as products and services are complemented by value-added products offered through special relationships with associates and partners. He states that he is dedicated to providing solutions. Soso Care Soso Care uses an innovative approach to enable the payment of health insurance, including recyclable waste, in Nigeria to millions of people never before. A micro-mobile health insurance startup that provides health insurance. Platform is a low cost health insurance company. A platform that accepts cash or recyclable premiums to give millions of people access to medical care in more than 1,000 hospitals in Nigeria. SOSO Care was created with the goal of providing a joint solution to the two development challenges facing Nigeria and most developing countries. Access to health and waste management in the slums of a fast-growing city.

