Diablo Immortal’s pay-to-win microtransactions are 10 times worse than the influence of Genshin

I heard the general debate after players discovered that the Diablo Immortal end game was completely pay-to-win and that winning the Diablo game produced a powerful build.

Well, this is how the gacha game works. You just don’t get the mobile scene.

Sure, there are many other games where players spend hundreds, thousands, or tens of thousands of dollars to chase power, especially in the Asian market, but that Diablo, series we 20 without this kind of P2W system. Having experienced it for years, I feel it is much worse.

However, even when compared to other well-known gacha / mobile titles, Diablo Immortal outperforms microtransactions in a much worse way than most other games in these genres.

I would like to compare Diablo Immortal with Genshin Impact. It’s one of the most successful mobile / gacha games in the world, with $ 3 billion in revenue and it seems like the type of game you want to emulate.

However, although Genshin Impact has been accused of being a little stingy in the past, it has nothing compared to Diablo Immortal.

Diablo Immortal

Blizzard

To set the basics, Diablo Immortal’s main draw is the Legendary Crest. When you put it in a lift, the lift will spit out a 1-5 star legendary gem. There is also a real rest, which players can get for free, but limited to 2-star gems. 160 Eternal Orbs are required for each Legendary Crest.

Genshin Impact has 4 or 5 star hero characters and 3 to 5 star weapons that can be gambled with the gacha system. It costs 160 primogems in one trial. It is the same as the currency of Diablo Immortal.

The main difference here is that you can grind free attempts at each of these valuable Starbase stuff just by playing the game.

The main problem with Diablo Immortal is the inability to accumulate Legendary Crests at near-reasonable speeds. As a free player, you are limited to getting 3 Legendary Crests a month, so a total of 36 per year. It’s not enough to trigger the game’s innate pathetic timer with 50 pulls that reward you with the legendary gems of potential X / 5 stars. Also, you will not be able to earn Eternal Orbs in-game. This is purely a premium currency.

And another important point here is that you can’t target which gems you get. If you end up with 5 stars, your ability to find what you really need is literally zero.

Genshin Impact

miHoYo

Genshin Impact is the exact opposite. You can collect thousands of primogems just by playing the game. In other words, when a character appears, you can try out a lot of your favorite characters for free. And that’s the other main difference, given that they are featured in a particular banner, you can go for the character you want. You don’t have to guess which game the 20 5-star characters will get. The only new 5 stars in the pool are what you need (although the first 5 stars have a 50/50 chance of dropping). , Or the old one).

And beyond all this, Genshin Impact is a very open game when it comes to what you can do for free. There is no progress blocker aimed at slowing down as you progress through the story. There is no ultra-end game content that requires a build that cannot be created by a player that can be played for free. You can play it all for free. Genshin makes money because he just wants new characters to appear. They don’t really need them.

Diablo Hard, Hard limits your power with its heraldic and gem system. And it limits the amount you can even try to go the legendary jewel at a rate that makes no sense even with just three coats of arms on the moon. Let’s say a special event gives you another 1-2. Still, it’s not close to the Genshin Impact, which throws a primogem at the player every turn. Perhaps you can save 100 Genshin character pulls for every few patches. For Diablo, it takes years to play for free, but Im isn’t yet guaranteed to get what I want.

If you hate F2P mobile games and gacha games, I won’t blame you. Its a pretty rough system. Still, there is a way to do it much more correctly, or at least much more correctly than what we saw here at Diablo Immortal. If I were them, I learned from the game with $ 3 billion in revenue and an enthusiastic fan base, but what do I know?

